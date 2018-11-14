Bowers & Wilkins Restructures to Invest in Product and Brand

Leading global performance audio brand makes organization changes to drive innovation and growth

REDWOOD CITY, California, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowers & Wilkins, the leading global performance audio brand known for its innovative technology, today announced a restructuring across the company.

"The leadership team and I are making changes to the structure of Bowers & Wilkins to focus the business on opportunities for growth and ensure global competitiveness," said newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Gregory Lee, former CEO of Samsung North America. "As the leader in luxury audio, we are focusing our investments on research and product development as well as brand building."

In support of furthering its research and development activities, Bowers & Wilkins is building a state-of-the-art research and development facility, Southwater Research & Engineering (SRE), in Southwater, U.K., set to open next year. At nearly 30,000 square feet, the complex is more than double the size of the current engineering center.

"We have a number of innovative products in the pipeline designed around evolving consumer needs to attract a wider audience," added Lee. "There is tremendous opportunity to grow the Bowers & Wilkins brand in the luxury audio space."

About Bowers & Wilkins

Bowers & Wilkins, founded in the U.K. in 1966, has been at the forefront of high performance audio technology for more than 50 years. Bowers & Wilkins designs and manufactures precision home speakers, headphones, custom installation and performance car audio products that set new standards for innovation and sound quality, earning countless awards and accolades from the world's leading recording studios and musicians. Bowers & Wilkins' reputation is based on the unwavering pursuit of the best possible sound and an unsurpassable music listening experience. Learn more at www.bowerswilkins.com

