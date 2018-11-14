India added 1.2 GW of large-scale projects in the third quarter of 2018-19, taking new capacity in the first half to 1.9 GW. The numbers are down 43% and 44%, respectively, on the same periods of the previous year, according to Bridge to India's quarterly India Solar Compass.From pv magazine India. Almost half the 1.2 GW of utility-scale solar added in India in the third quarter of the current fiscal year came from SoftBank, which installed 400 MW, and Acme (300 MW). The state of Rajasthan, which enjoys the highest solar irradiation, accounted for 55% of the new projects, according to analyst ...

