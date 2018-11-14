

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Euro area economic growth halved in the third quarter, latest estimates from the Eurostat confirmed on Wednesday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent from the second quarter, when the economy expanded 0.4 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, GDP rose 1.7 percent in the third quarter following a 2.2 percent increase in the previous three months.



Quarterly growth in the EU 28 slowed to 0.3 percent from 0.5 percent. Yearly growth eased to 1.9 percent from 2.1 percent.



Thus, the flash estimates released on October 30 were confirmed.



Separately, the Eurostat released flash estimates for third quarter employment, which showed that Eurozone job growth slowed to 0.2 percent from 0.4 percent in the second quarter.



The year-on-year growth in euro area employment eased to 1.3 percent from 1.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX