Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2018) - Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSX: ICE) (the "Corporation") today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Highlights:

Record Q3 revenue of $18.3 million, increased by $0.9 million or 5.2% compared to 2017;

Operating expenses of $15.8 million decreased by $0.2 million or 1.0%. Savings were achieved through a combination of selling cost efficiencies and continued reduction of utilities consumption through energy management initiatives; and

EBITDA of $1.1 million increased by $0.9 million compared to the prior year.

Three Months and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Results











For the 3 months ended

September 30 For the 9 months ended

September 30 (in thousands) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue $18,272 $17,370 $62,839 $61,133 Operating expense 15,834 15,998 49,512 49,999

2,438 1,372 13,327 11,134 G&A expense 1,332 1,144 4,190 3,845 EBITDA1 $1,106 $228 $9,137 $7,289 EBITDA per share $0.08 $0.02 $0.69 $0.55 Depreciation 1,703 1,699 5,153 5,245 Interest 526 544 1,544 1,606 Gain on interest rate swap (228) (542) (361) (942) Loss (gain) on foreign exchange 18 17 (27) 27 Gain on sale of assets (1) (1) (5) (7) Income tax expense (recovery) (188) (324) 614 237 Net earnings (loss) ($724) ($1,165) $2,219 $1,123 Net earnings (loss) per share ($0.05) ($0.09) $0.17 $0.08

____________________

1 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is often used as a measure of financial performance. However, EBITDA is not a term that has specific meaning in accordance with IFRS, and may be calculated differently by other companies. Canlan reconciles EBITDA to its net earnings.

Key Balance Sheet Figures (in thousands):





September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Assets



Cash and cash equivalents $15,961 $18,629 Property plant and equipment 98,868 98,596 Investment properties 557 550 Other assets 9,023 7,945 Total assets $124,409 $125,720 Liabilities and Equity



Interest bearing debt $53,512 $56,020 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 10,916 10,105 Deferred revenue 11,888 13,209 Other liabilities 1,336 1,188 Total liabilities 77,652 80,522 Share capital and contributed surplus

63,652 63,652 Foreign currency translation reserve 2,639 2,365 Deficit (19,534) (20,819) Total shareholders' equity 46,757 45,198 Total liabilities and equity $124,409 $125,720

Third Quarter Results

(three months ended September 30, 2018 compared with three months ended September 30, 2017)

Total revenue of $18.3 million increased by $0.9 million or 5.2% compared to 2017 due to sales growth in contract ice rentals, tournament operations, summer youth programs, and restaurant sales;

Total direct operating costs of $15.8 million decreased moderately by $0.2 million or 1.0% compared to 2017 mainly due to increased energy efficiencies and reduced selling costs;

Quarterly EBITDA of $1.1 million increased by $0.9 million compared to 2017; and

After recording $1.8 million of depreciation, interest, valuation gain on derivatives, foreign exchange differences, and income tax recovery, net loss for the period was $0.7 million compared to $1.2 million a year ago.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Results

(nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared with nine months ended September 30, 2017)

Total revenue of $62.8 million increased by $1.7 million or 2.8% compared to the prior year;

While participation in summer youth and adult hockey leagues were lower than expected, tournament operations experienced strong growth and restaurant sales benefited from the increased tournament traffic;

Total direct operating expense of $49.5 million decreased by $0.5 million or 1.0% from a year ago mainly due to lower utilities expenses and overall efficiencies achieved in labour structure and marketing costs;

EBITDA of $9.1 million increased by $1.8 million or 25.4% compared to the prior year; and

After recording $6.9 million of depreciation, interest, valuation gain on derivatives, foreign exchange differences, and income tax expense, net earnings for the period was $2.2 million compared to $1.1 million a year ago.

"We saw strong growth in summer camp and tournament participation, which helped augment our revenue during the seasonally slower months," said Canlan's CEO, Joey St-Aubin. "In addition, food and beverage operations directly benefited from the increased traffic in many of our facilities. Our restaurants' new menu has also helped increase sales and we continue to roll out the refreshed brand through the remainder of 2018."

"During the quarter, we continued to focus on cost management and completed important infrastructure projects that will create further cost efficiencies and improve the overall experience for our customers," added Canlan's CFO, Ivan Wu.

Dividend Policy

Canlan's Board of Directors has approved the continuation of the Corporation's quarterly dividend policy and declared eligible dividends totaling $0.025 per common share that will be paid on January 16, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business December 31, 2018. Canlan's Board of Directors reviews the Corporation's dividend policy on a quarterly basis. Canlan's dividend is designated as an "eligible" dividend under the Income Tax Act (Canada) and corresponding provincial legislation. Under this legislation, individuals resident in Canada may be entitled to enhanced dividend tax credits, which reduce income tax otherwise payable.

Filings

Canlan's financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the period ended September 30, 2018 will be available via SEDAR on or before November 14, 2018 and through the Company's website, www.icesports.com.

About Canlan

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is the North American leader in the development, operations and ownership of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities. We are the largest private sector owner and operator of recreation facilities in North America and currently own, lease and/or manage 20 facilities in Canada and the United States with 57 ice surfaces, as well as five indoor soccer fields, and 15 sport, volleyball, and basketball courts. To learn more about Canlan please visit www.icesports.com.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ICE."

