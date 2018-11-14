EffRx Pharmaceuticals SA, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on niche therapeutics in Europe today announced the recent expansion of the Executive Team with Lorraine Zakin, MD, as Director, Medical Affairs, Peter Lichtlen, MD, PhD as Chief Medical Advisor, Christiane Sievert as Director, Regulatory Affairs and Victor Papavasileiou as Vice President, Business Development.

Lorenzo Bosisio, CEO of EffRx, commented, "We are thrilled to have attracted such talent and experience to drive the further growth of our company. Over the last few years, I feel proud to have been part of the transformation of EffRx into an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company with strong competence in accessing and harnessing the European market. With the addition of this experienced team we are advancing on our path to become an accelerator for late-stage development, valorization and commercialization of niche orphan medicines in Europe."

Lorraine Zakin, MD, Director Medical Affairs, is an experienced Medical Affairs and Clinical Development expert. She began by specializing in general surgery and had 7 years of international hospital practice before entering the pharmaceutical industry. During her decade-long tenure in the biopharmaceutical industry, Dr. Zakin has led Medical Affairs and Clinical Development initiatives at regional and global levels across several therapeutic areas, including cardiology, oncology and women's health.

Peter Lichtlen, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Advisor, has 20 years of biotech and pharma experience both with listed and private companies. Acting as Chief Medical Officer and Head of clinical R&D in his prior career Dr. Lichtlen has led global clinical development programs across different therapeutic areas and was responsible for international medical affairs and pharmacovigilance teams. Dr. Lichtlen has an extensive industry network and concurrently serves in board-, advisory- and leadership-roles in several EU- and US-based innovation companies.

Christiane Sievert, Director Regulatory Affairs, brings over 30 years of experience in Regulatory Affairs ranging from early to last stage development projects in orphan, specialty as well as generic indications for the EU, US and ROW. Ms. Sievert has proven, in-depth knowledge in Regulatory Affairs across international markets, first-hand experience in interacting with health authorities, as well as expertise in setting up, leading optimizing Regulatory Affairs processes and infrastructures.

Victor Papavasileiou has more than 10 years of Business Development experience in the global pharmaceutical and biotech industry. With a background in science and engineering he moved on to Business Development and strategy, where he has worked for both start-ups and mature companies. He brings extensive experience in leading all aspects of the transactional phase. In his career he has successfully contributed to the build-up of profitable product portfolios in several therapeutic areas through M&A and strategic licensing transactions.

About EffRx Pharmaceuticals

EffRx Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the late stage development and commercialization of prescription medications for niche and orphan indications. The business model is centered around providing superior clinical and commercial value propositions for physicians, payers and patients. Our vision is to be the preferred and dedicated partner in Europe for the late clinical development, approval and valorization of emerging niche biopharmaceuticals.

EffRx pro-actively seeks in-licensing opportunities for Europe in niche therapeutic areas, with a primary interest for rare diseases, where EffRx has received an orphan drug designation (ODD) from FDA for a pipeline asset.

