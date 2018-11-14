Nuclear Medicine Market Size Worth $15.2 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global radiopharmaceuticals/nuclear medicine market size is expected to reach USD 15.2 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 10.1% CAGR during the forecast period. The burden of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiac disorders is on a rise. Nuclear medicine is widely used for diagnosis as well as treatment of such disorders.

Increasing prevalence of these disorders has a direct impact on usage of radiopharmaceuticals. As per data published by the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is the second leading cause of death around the globe and in 2015, accounted for 8.8 million deaths. This is anticipated to drive demand for radiopharmaceuticals in the years to come.

Diagnostics, when combined with nuclear medicine, improve accuracy to a great extent. This can have a direct impact on decision-making and treatment monitoring processes. Adoption of PET as a diagnostic tool is rapidly increasing since it has shown greater precision over other diagnostic techniques.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

By product, the nuclear medicine market was dominated by the diagnostic segment in 2015, driven primarily by advancements in scanning technologies

The therapeutic segment, which comprises alpha emitters, beta emitters, and brachytherapy, is anticipated to exhibit lucrative growth over the coming years

On the basis of application, diagnostic formed the largest segment in 2015, including key areas such as cardiology, neurology, oncology, and thyroid

North America dominated the global radiopharmaceuticals market in 2015 owing to well-planned policies, favorable reimbursement structure, high healthcare spending, and increasing awareness

Asia Pacific is expected to witness lucrative growth in the coming years. Increasing per capita income and reform in policies is attracting market players Key players in the industry include Eckert & Ziegler Group; Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals; GE Healthcare; Jubilant Life Sciences; Bracco Imaging S.p.A; and Nordion, Inc.

is expected to witness lucrative growth in the coming years. Increasing per capita income and reform in policies is attracting market players Key players in the industry include Eckert & Ziegler Group; Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals; GE Healthcare; Jubilant Life Sciences; Bracco Imaging S.p.A; and Nordion, Inc.

Grand View Research has segmented the global radiopharmaceuticals/nuclear medicine market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Nuclear Medicine Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Diagnostics SPECT TC-99m TL-201 GA-67 I-123 Others PET F-18 RB-82 Others Therapeutics Alpha Emitters RA-223 Others Beta Emitters I-131 Y-90 SM-153 Re-186 Lu-117 Others Brachytherapy Cesium-131 Iodine-125 Palladium-103 Iridium-192 Others

Nuclear Medicine Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Diagnostics Cardiology Neurology Oncology Thyroid Lymphoma Others

Therapeutics Thyroid Bone Metastasis Lymphoma Endocrine Tumor Others

Nuclear Medicine Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Netherlands Russia Asia Pacific Japan China India Malaysia Singapore Korea Philippines Australia New Zealand Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina MEA South Africa Saudi Arabia Israel Turkey



