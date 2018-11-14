ParcelPal CEO Kelly Abbott Provides an Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, November 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

It has been several months since I have given an update to my shareholders. I am happy to report that the state of the company is strong and growing despite market conditions, especially within the cannabis industry over the past month. Over the past 2 months the Company has:

Boosted our balance sheet by over CDN $2,000,000 through a combination of warrant exercise as well as CDN $1,000,000 strategic financing at $0.35 per share.

through a combination of warrant exercise as well as CDN strategic financing at per share. Launched in two new Western Canadian cities ( Calgary and Saskatoon ).

and ). Expanded our footprint with Amazon.com into the United States , whereby the company will be servicing Everett this month and expand to additional cities in the near future.

, whereby the company will be servicing Everett this month and expand to additional cities in the near future. Became the only Canadian delivery company that will provide cannabis delivery in an hour or less by signing a LOI distribution agreement with Choom (CSE:CHOO).

Achieved another milestone of delivering a further ~500,000 packages, brining the total to over 1.5 million deliveries.

ParcelPal is continuously executing on all of our plans and we are continuing to attract potential partners, city expansions and expanding on existing partnerships. With more developments in motion, I am pleased to provide some further insight into active operations of ParcelPal.

As strategic growth and expansion are the key priorities for ParcelPal, we intend to reinvest heavily into the Company's on-demand operations and advancement into our technology and various verticals. We have begun marketing campaigns in all operational cities and potential expansion cities within Canada. As our presence in Western Canada grows, we will begin our expansion effort to Eastern Canada as well as other tier one cities in the near future. As the company continues to expand across Canada, we will also seek to expand our presence in parallel within the United States.

The cannabis industry has seen progress in both the United States and Canada. On October 17th 2018, Canada became the second country in the world to fully legalize marijuana. We are still actively engaging local, federal and municipal governments as we begin in this industry. Our first delivery will begin in Saskatchewan, Canada. We are currently building out security requirements for our facility and will begin deliveries as early as the middle of this month.

We are continuously engaging in business development within Canada and the US to find other growth catalysts. We are still focusing our efforts on user acquisition, small business and large eCommerce contracts and various verticals for delivery. After successfully launching ParcelPal into multiple markets, we are proud to announce we have achieved another milestone of delivering a further 500,000 more packages in less than 4 months bringing the total to over 1.5 million deliveries.

I look forward to sharing more with you over the coming weeks and months. Thank you for your continued support.

ParcelPal is a technology-driven logistics company that connects consumers to the goods they love. Customers can shop at partner businesses and through the ParcelPal technology receive their purchased goods within an hour. The Company offers on-demand delivery of merchandise from leading retailers, restaurants, medical marijuana dispensaries and liquor stores in Vancouver and soon in major cities Canada-wide.

