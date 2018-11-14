Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD) ROSTELECOM PJSC: Rostelecom launches new unified cyber security platform 14-Nov-2018 / 15:01 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ROSTELECOM LAUNCHES NEW UNIFIED CYBER SECURITY PLATFORM Rostelecom to deploy innovative SD-Wan technology to develop the most secure and one-of-a-kind cyber security offering in Russia Moscow, Russia - November 14, 2018 - Rostelecom PJSC (MOEX: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), the largest digital service provider in Russia, today announces that it has launched a new cyber security platform and its first three products. The platform will be functioning under Rostelecom-Solar, Russia's national provider of high-end technology services for targeted monitoring and information security. The new platform monitors the network security and provides cyber threat repealing through services, available directly on Rostelecom's communication channels. The platform was designed based on SD-WAN, one of the most innovative and fastest growing technologies in networking today and the only one of its kind in Russia. Mikhail Oseevsky, President of Rostelecom, commented: "Our strategic objective is to become the digital partner to families, business and state. In order to be at the forefront of today's networking evolution, we need a comprehensive ecosystem, comprising the whole range of best-in-class telecommunication and digital services. A cyber defence platform is the central element in such infrastructure and critical in ensuring its smooth and consistent operation. Information safety is a common goal shared by all stakeholders, and by providing growing confidence in security, we set ourselves an objective to establish a high level of penetration of information protection services throughout Russia. Our new platform will add great economic value and foster business efficiency within every organisation, thereby helping keep Russian companies ahead of the threats". The starter kit includes Unified Threat Management, Secure Email Gateway and Web Application Firewall. Rostelecom plans to have more than twice as many services by the end of 2019. Igor Lyapunov, Vice-president of Rostelecom for information security and Director General of Rostelecom Solar, commented: "The new platform opens a new chapter in the development of Russia's information security market. Six years ago we launched Solar JSOC, the first commercial center to monitor and respond to potential cyber-attacks, which has since become a leader in the Russian market. This time we are talking about a new segment with an impressively wider audience". The new platform was designed to service a B2B audience. Unlike typical scenarios where a service provider manages hardware in data centers or customer sites, the unified cyber security platform deals with virtual infrastructure, which allows complete controllability, quick scalability and wider geographical network coverage. The service model doesn't involve financial and resource costs on purchase, implementation and maintenance. This results in a quicker setup, better scalability, which can't be achieved in a traditional setting. The consumption intensity is based on a pay-as-you-grow model - customised and tailored to users' needs and demands. Solar JSOC experts are responsible for connection, setup and maintenance on seven days a week around the clock, which brings the combined costs down over the period of 3 to 5 years, compared to using similar services locally. The unified platform gathers information on cyber threats, from Solar's data center for monitoring and control, which in its turn aggregates data from commercial reports on malware, insecurity and threat Intelligence. It also participates in the information exchange with computer emergency response teams in Russia and abroad. Alexey Sapunov, Senior Vice-President of Rostelecom for Technical Infrastructure, commented: "The unified platform is an integrated Telco Cloud system built to ensure a smooth operation with always-on reliability. It combines all the advantages of MANO framework and the breakthrough SD-WAN technology. Our corporate clients want to derive every benefit from the cloud-based IT services and network technologies. Hence, we have made it our priority to diversify the portfolio of intelligent services to help companies tackle challenges and improve business continuity by preventing any potential failures. The platform is transparent and equips our clients with a complex infrastructure to enable them build the best network security solutions into additional network connections services". * * * PAO Rostelecom is the largest digital service provider, operating in all segments of the telecommunications market and covering millions of households in Russia. Rostelecom is an undisputable leader of the broadband and pay-TV markets in Russia with over 13.0 million fixed-line broadband subscribers and over 10.1 million pay-TV subscribers, over 5.1 million of which are subscribed to Rostelecom's IPTV services on the national level. In the nine months of 2018, the Group generated RUB 233.0 billion of revenues, RUB 74.9 billion of OIBDA (32.1% of revenue) and RUB 12.7 billion of net income. The Group is a market leader in providing telecommunications services to government bodies and corporates of all levels. Rostelecom is an important innovator that provides solutions in the field of E-Government, cloud computing, healthcare, education, security and housing & utility services. The Group's stable financial position confirmed by its credit ratings. Rostelecom was assigned 'BBB-' and 'BB+' international credit ratings by Fitch Ratings and Standard&Poor's respectively, and AA(RU) by ACRA. * * * Rostelecom Solar is Russia's national provider of high-end technology services for targeted monitoring and information security. Rostelecom Solar's approach to Cyber Security is based on the understanding that the security of IT and IS technologies is only possible through the building of a unified cyber security monitoring and management framework. 