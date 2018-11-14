The Italian power provider has implemented its first pilot storage projects linked to solar. The system can provide grid services such as primary and secondary frequency regulation and tertiary and voltage regulation.Italian energy company Edison has finalized its first large-scale storage project linked to a PV power station, in southern Italy. The company said a 500 kW/822 kWh storage system of 108 lithium ion battery modules has been deployed at its 3 MW solar plant in Altomonte, in the southern Italian region of Calabria. The system is the next biggest large-scale storage project operational ...

