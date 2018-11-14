ADC Therapeutics SA: ADC Therapeutics Announces Presentations at 60th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADC Therapeutics, an oncology drug discovery and development company that specializes in the development of proprietary antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced that data from Phase I clinical trials of ADCT-402 (loncastuximab tesirine) and ADCT-301 (camidanlumab tesirine) have been selected for oral and poster presentations at the 60th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, which is being held December 1-4 in San Diego.

Jay Feingold, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Clinical Development at ADC Therapeutics, said, "We look forward to sharing updated data from our first-in-human clinical trials of ADCT-402 and ADCT-301 in multiple subtypes of lymphoma at the 2018 ASH Annual Meeting. Interim data show that ADCT-402, which targets CD19, has demonstrated durable single-agent anti-tumor activity in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma who have failed other therapies or have no available treatment options. In addition, new data on ADCT-301 highlight the CD25-targeting ADC's impressive overall and complete response rates in heavily pretreated patients with classical Hodgkin lymphoma, as well as its encouraging clinical activity in T-cell lymphoma."

Oral Presentations

Title: Interim Results from the First-in-Human Clinical Trial of Adct-402 (Loncastuximab Tesirine), a Novel Pyrrolobenzodiazepine-Based Antibody Drug Conjugate, in Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Abstract Number: 398

Session: 626. Aggressive Lymphoma (Diffuse Large B-Cell and Other Aggressive B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas)-Results from Prospective Clinical Trials: New Agents

Date and Time: Sunday, December 2, 2018; 12:15 p.m. PT

Location: Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, Pacific Ballroom 20

Presenter: John Radford, MD, FRCP, Manchester Academic Health Centre, The University of Manchester and The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, Manchester, UK

Title: Phase 1 Study of Adct-301 (Camidanlumab Tesirine), a Novel Pyrrolobenzodiazepine-Based Antibody Drug Conjugate, in Relapsed/Refractory Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma

Abstract Number: 928

Session: 624. Hodgkin Lymphoma and T/NK Cell Lymphoma-Clinical Studies: Hodgkin Lymphoma: Chemotherapy and Response Adapted Approaches

Date and Time: Monday, December 3, 2018; 5:15 p.m. PT

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Room 6F

Presenter: Mehdi Hamadani, MD, Division of Hematology and Oncology, Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, WI

Poster Presentations

Title: Safety and Efficacy of Adct-402 (Loncastuximab Tesirine), a Novel Antibody Drug Conjugate, in Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma and Mantle Cell Lymphoma: Interim Results from the Phase 1 First-in-Human Study

Abstract Number: 2874

Session: 623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, and Other Indolent B-Cell Lymphoma-Clinical Studies: Poster II

Date and Time: Sunday, December 2, 2018; 6-8 p.m. PT

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Hall GH

Presenter: Paolo Caimi, MD, Case Western Reserve University, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, Cleveland, OH

Title: Adct-301 (Camidanlumab Tesirine), a Novel Pyrrolobenzodiazepine-Based CD25-Targeting Antibody Drug Conjugate, in a Phase 1 Study of Relapsed/Refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Shows Activity in T-Cell Lymphoma

Abstract Number: 1658

Session: 624. Hodgkin Lymphoma and T/NK Cell Lymphoma-Clinical Studies: Poster I

Date and Time: Saturday, December 1, 2018; 6:15-8:15 p.m. PT

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Hall GH

Presenter: Graham P. Collins, MB, BS, DPhil, Oxford University Hospitals, NHS Trust, Oxford, UK

ADCT-402 is currently being evaluated in three clinical trials, including a pivotal trial in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. ADCT-301 is being evaluated in three clinical trials. To learn more about the company's ADC programs, visit ADC Therapeutics' Booth #117 located in the Exhibit Hall of the San Diego Convention Center.

For more information about the ASH Annual Meeting, please visit http://www.hematology.org/Annual-Meeting/ .

About ADCT-402

ADCT-402). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted orphan drug designation to ADCT-402 for the treatment of DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma.

About ADCT-301

ADCT-301), as well as a Phase Ib clinical trial in solid tumors).

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA is an oncology drug discovery and development company that specializes in the development of proprietary antibody drug conjugates.

Investors Contact EU Media Contact USA Media Contact Dr. Chris Martin Alexandre Müller Tony Plohoros Chief Executive Officer Dynamics Group 6 Degrees Chris.martin@adctherapeutics.com (mailto:Chris.martin@adctherapeutics.com) amu@dynamicsgroup.ch (mailto:amu@dynamicsgroup.ch) tplohoros@6degreespr.com (mailto:tplohoros@6degreespr.com) Tel.: +41 (0) 21 653 0200 Tel: +41 (0) 43 268 3231 Tel.: +1 908-591-2839



