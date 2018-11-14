Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Holding(s) in Company 14-Nov-2018 / 13:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or M&G Credit Income the underlying issuer of Investment Trust plc existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: Initial Public X Offering 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Prudential plc group of companies City and country of registered London, United Kingdom office (if applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold 14/11/2018 was crossed or reachedvi: 6. Date on which issuer notified 14/11/2018 (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting % of Total Total number of rights voting of both voting rights of attached to rights in % issuervii shares through (8.A + (total of financial 8.B) 8. A) instrument s (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting 26.99% 0.00% 26.99% 100,000,001 situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of N/A N/A N/A previous notificatio n (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights of shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 Directive Directive Directive of 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) Directiv (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) e 2004/109 /EC) (DTR5.2. 1) ORD GBP0.01 27,000,000 26.99% GB00BFYYL325 SUBTOTAL 8. 27,000,000 26.99% A B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % of financial datex Conversion rights that may be voting instrument Periodxi acquired if the rights instrument is exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number % of of datex Conversion of voting financ Period xi voting rights ial rights instru settlementxii ment SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through X which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) Namexv % of voting % of Total of both if it equals rights if it voting or is higher than the equals or is rights notifiable threshold higher than through the financia notifiable l threshold instrume nts if it equals or is higher than the notifiab le threshol d Prudential 26.99% 0.00% 26.99% plc (Parent Company) M&G Group 26.99% 0.00% 26.99% Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential plc) M&G Limited 26.99% 0.00% 26.99% (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Limited) M&G 26.99% 0.00% 26.99% Investment Management Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited) 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder N/A The number and % of N/A voting rights held The date until which the N/A voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Place of completion London, United Kingdom Date of completion 14th November 2018 ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: HOL TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 6522 EQS News ID: 745795 End of Announcement EQS News Service

