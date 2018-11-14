Third-Party Banking Software Market Will Rise Due to Increasing Acceptance of Customer-Centric Outlook and Inherent Quickness Compared to Legacy IT Systems: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Third-party Banking Software Market is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 8.38% during the period 2018-2022 as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. A third-party banking software is a customized, an integrated and outsourced, software solution for banking establishments. This software offers end-to-end and Omni channel management of banking procedures. The factors that propel the growth of the third-party banking software market include increasing acceptance of customer-centric outlook, progressively increasing fragmented markets; inherent quickness compared to legacy IT systems, and advanced smart insights from data. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including high switching prices from legacy systems. Third-party banking software market may be explored by type, application, and geography. Third-party banking software market may be explored by type as corporate users and retail users. The "Retail Users" segment led the third-party banking software market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022.

Third-party banking software market could be explored based on application as training and consulting solutions, information security, risk management, and business intelligence. Third-party banking software market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East, and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. The "North America" segment led the third-party banking software market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include early acceptance of this technology across industries, financial & banking segments and the presence of several recognized banking establishments. The key players contributing to the robust growth of the third-party banking software market comprise Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Limited., NetSuite Inc. and Capgemini. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Access 134page research report with TOC on "Third-party Banking Software Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-third-party-banking-software-market-2018-2022

About third-party banking software:

Third-party banking software is an outsourced, customized, and integrated software solution for banking organizations. This software provides end-to end and omni-channel management of banking operations. The goal of deploying this software is the efficient streamlining of processes and meeting the evolving modern end-customers' expectations.

Covered in this report:

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global third-party banking software market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenues generated from third-party banking software that includes stand-alone and integrated solutions with existing banking solutions. Global Third-party Banking Software Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors : FIS Fiserv Infosys Oracle Temenos



Market driver : Increasing adoption of customer-centric perspective For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge : High switching costs from legacy systems For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend: Advent of open banking paradigm For a full, detailed list, view our report



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography: Americas APAC EMEA



Key qu estions answered in this report: What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be? What are the key market trends? What is driving this market? What are the challenges to market growth? Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

Physical Security Software Market



Pharmacy Software Market



Medical Billing Software Market



Master Data Management Software Market



About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.



Contact:



Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com



Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com