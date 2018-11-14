

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY.PK), a provider of Internet value added services in China, reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of the company for the third quarter was RMB 23.33 billion or $3.39 billion, an increase of 30 percent from RMB 18.05 billion in the prior-year quarter. Earnings per share for the quarter were RMB 2.44, up from RMB 1.89 in the year-ago period.



On an adjusted basis, which excludes certain non-cash items and certain impact of M&A transactions, profit attributable to equity holders of the company for the quarter was RMB 19.71 billion or $2.87 billion, an increase of 15 percent from RMB 17.07 billion in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter were RMB 2.061.



Operating profit for the quarter was RMB 27.86 billion or $4.05 billion, an increase of 22 percent from RMB 22.75 billion in the prior year.



Total revenues for the quarter grew 24 percent to RMB 80.60 billion or $11.72 billion, from RMB 65.21 billion in the year-ago period, primarily benefiting from growth in payment-related services, online advertising, digital content sales and cloud services.



