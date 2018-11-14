Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Linguamatics as Artificial Intelligence Life Sciences Leader for their Transformative NLP Text Analytics Platform

Linguamatics I2E recognized for its unique and dynamic approach to meeting specific user needs across the industry

SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global natural language processing (NLP) in life sciences Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Linguamatics with the 2018 Global Product Leadership Award for its industry-leading I2E NLP text mining platform. This intelligent solution generates insights from a wide range of unstructured and semi-structured data, empowering clients to efficiently integrate AI into their operations.

"I2E's data-driven query development approach ensures reliable results even where there is no annotated training data available. It can obtain actionable results from unstructured data up to 1,000 times faster than the traditional keyword-based research," said Kamaljit Behera, industry analyst for Frost & Sullivan. "Linguamatics' user-focused approach in product development differentiates its solutions from competitor products. For example, Linguamatics has also created a separate interface for less experienced users, allowing them to find and use optimized queries that have been previously created and published, thus making it easy for new users to access the platform's power for their application areas. Furthermore, the platform employs intuitive reporting to present extracted information in a structured form."

In its analysis, Frost & Sullivan also noted the significant flexibility of the I2E platform which can be applied across a variety of applications such as gene-disease mapping and target identification, biomarker discovery, regulatory compliance management, drug safety, clinical trial analysis, drug patent landscape reporting and analysis, real-world data analysis, and identification of clinical care gaps. This wide applicability facilitates a higher return on investment (ROI) for clients looking to adopt the platform at the enterprise level. The solution is already being used by 18 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and a large number of oncology research organizations.

I2E has an advanced interface called I2E Pro, which allows experienced users to construct and manage sophisticated queries through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The platform's extraction and search Language and RESTful Web Services API allow it to be plugged into automated workflows for data transformation, extract-transform-load (ETL) operations for databases and clinical or research warehouses, machine learning, and other predictive models.

Frost & Sullivan also noted that Linguamatics recently introduced iScite, a ground-breaking software-as-a-service (SaaS) AI-based text analytics solution. iScite is built on Linguamatics' scalable NLP technology stack and includes an innovative answer-routing engine that empowers users to rapidly respond to business-critical queries.

"Linguamatics' solution combines enterprise, cloud-based, and hybrid implementation models, offering end users an integrated view for faster and well-informed decision-making," noted Behera. "This type of platform flexibility is unique and helps Linguamatics deploy innovative solutions in clinical development and translational research environments. For its user-friendly, innovative text mining platform that has helped clients process unstructured data in many contexts, Linguamatics richly deserves Frost & Sullivan's 2018 Global Product Leadership Award."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents its Global Product Leadership Award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Linguamatics

Linguamatics transforms unstructured big data into big insights to advance human health and wellbeing. A world leader in deploying innovative natural language processing (NLP)-based text mining for high-value knowledge discovery and decision support, Linguamatics' solutions are used by top commercial, academic and government organizations, including 18 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and leading US healthcare organizations.

Linguamatics I2E is used to mine a wide variety of text resources, such as scientific literature, patents, Electronic Health Records (EHRs), clinical trials data, news feeds, social media and proprietary content. I2E can be deployed as an in-house enterprise system, or as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) on the cloud.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

