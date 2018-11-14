Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-News: ADC Therapeutics SA / Key word(s): Conference ADC Therapeutics Announces Presentations at 60th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting 2018-11-14 / 13:30 *ADC Therapeutics Announces Presentations at 60th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting* _New clinical data highlight potential of novel pyrrolobenzodiazepine-based antibody drug conjugates for the treatment of relapsed or refractory lymphomas _ *Lausanne, Switzerland, November 14, 2018* - ADC Therapeutics, an oncology drug discovery and development company that specializes in the development of proprietary antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced that data from Phase I clinical trials of ADCT-402 (loncastuximab tesirine) and ADCT-301 (camidanlumab tesirine) have been selected for oral and poster presentations at the 60th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, which is being held December 1-4 in San Diego. Jay Feingold, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Clinical Development at ADC Therapeutics, said, "We look forward to sharing updated data from our first-in-human clinical trials of ADCT-402 and ADCT-301 in multiple subtypes of lymphoma at the 2018 ASH Annual Meeting. Interim data show that ADCT-402, which targets CD19, has demonstrated durable single-agent anti-tumor activity in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma who have failed other therapies or have no available treatment options. In addition, new data on ADCT-301 highlight the CD25-targeting ADC's impressive overall and complete response rates in heavily pretreated patients with classical Hodgkin lymphoma, as well as its encouraging clinical activity in T-cell lymphoma." *Oral Presentations* *Title:* Interim Results from the First-in-Human Clinical Trial of Adct-402 (Loncastuximab Tesirine), a Novel Pyrrolobenzodiazepine-Based Antibody Drug Conjugate, in Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma *Abstract Number: *398 *Session:* 626. Aggressive Lymphoma (Diffuse Large B-Cell and Other Aggressive B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas)-Results from Prospective Clinical Trials: New Agents *Date and Time:* Sunday, December 2, 2018; 12:15 p.m. PT *Location: *Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, Pacific Ballroom 20 *Presenter: *John Radford, MD, FRCP, Manchester Academic Health Centre, The University of Manchester and The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, Manchester, UK *Title:* Phase 1 Study of Adct-301 (Camidanlumab Tesirine), a Novel Pyrrolobenzodiazepine-Based Antibody Drug Conjugate, in Relapsed/Refractory Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma *Abstract Number:* 928 *Session:* 624. Hodgkin Lymphoma and T/NK Cell Lymphoma-Clinical Studies: Hodgkin Lymphoma: Chemotherapy and Response Adapted Approaches *Date and Time:* Monday, December 3, 2018; 5:15 p.m. PT *Location:* San Diego Convention Center, Room 6F *Presenter:* Mehdi Hamadani, MD, Division of Hematology and Oncology, Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, WI *Poster Presentations* *Title:* Safety and Efficacy of Adct-402 (Loncastuximab Tesirine), a Novel Antibody Drug Conjugate, in Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma and Mantle Cell Lymphoma: Interim Results from the Phase 1 First-in-Human Study *Abstract Number: *2874 *Session:* 623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, and Other Indolent B-Cell Lymphoma-Clinical Studies: Poster II *Date and Time:* Sunday, December 2, 2018; 6-8 p.m. PT *Location:* San Diego Convention Center, Hall GH *Presenter:* Paolo Caimi, MD, Case Western Reserve University, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, Cleveland, OH *Title:* Adct-301 (Camidanlumab Tesirine), a Novel Pyrrolobenzodiazepine-Based CD25-Targeting Antibody Drug Conjugate, in a Phase 1 Study of Relapsed/Refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Shows Activity in T-Cell Lymphoma *Abstract Number:* 1658 *Session:* 624. Hodgkin Lymphoma and T/NK Cell Lymphoma-Clinical Studies: Poster I *Date and Time:* Saturday, December 1, 2018; 6:15-8:15 p.m. PT *Location:* San Diego Convention Center, Hall GH *Presenter:* Graham P. Collins, MB, BS, DPhil, Oxford University Hospitals, NHS Trust, Oxford, UK ADCT-402 is currently being evaluated in three clinical trials, including a pivotal trial in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. ADCT-301 is being evaluated in three clinical trials. To learn more about the company's ADC programs, visit ADC Therapeutics' Booth #117 located in the Exhibit Hall of the San Diego Convention Center. For more information about the ASH Annual Meeting, please visit http://www.hematology.org/Annual-Meeting/ [1]. *About ADCT-402* ADCT-402 (loncastuximab tesirine) is an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) composed of a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to human CD19, conjugated through a linker to a pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) dimer toxin. Once bound to a CD19-expressing cell, ADCT-402 is internalized into the cell where enzymes release the PBD-based warhead. CD19 is a clinically validated target for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. The PBD-based warhead has the ability to form highly cytotoxic DNA interstrand cross-links, blocking cell division and resulting in cell death. ADCT-402 is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) (NCT03589469 [2]). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted orphan drug designation to ADCT-402 for the treatment of DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma. *About ADCT-301* ADCT-301 (camidanlumab tesirine) is an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) composed of a monoclonal antibody that binds to CD25 (HuMax(R)-TAC, licensed from Genmab A/S), conjugated to the pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) dimer payload tesirine. Once bound to a CD25-expressing cell, ADCT-301 is internalized into the cell where enzymes release the PBD-based warhead. The intra-tumor release of its PBD warhead may cause bystander killing of neighboring tumor cells. In addition, the PBD warhead will trigger immunogenic cell death, which in turn will strengthen the immune response against tumor cells. ADCT-301 is being evaluated in ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trials in patients with relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NCT02432235 [3]), as well as a Phase Ib clinical trial in solid tumors (NCT03621982 [4]). *About ADC Therapeutics* ADC Therapeutics SA is an oncology drug discovery and development company that specializes in the development of proprietary antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting major hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The Company's ADCs are highly targeted biopharmaceutical drugs that combine monoclonal antibodies specific to surface antigens present on particular tumor cells with a novel class of highly potent pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD)-based warheads via a chemical linker. The Company has multiple PBD-based ADCs in ongoing clinical trials in the USA and Europe, and a deep pipeline of other preclinical ADCs in development. ADC Therapeutics has world-class partners, including AstraZeneca and its global biologics research and development arm, MedImmune. The Company is based in Lausanne (Biopôle), Switzerland and has operations in London, San Francisco and New Jersey. For more information, visit www.adctherapeutics.com [5]. *Investors Contact * Dr. Chris Martin Chief Executive Officer Chris.martin@adctherapeutics.com Tel.: +41 (0) 21 653 0200 *EU Media Contact * Alexandre Müller Dynamics Group amu@dynamicsgroup.ch Tel: +41 (0) 43 268 3231 *USA Media Contact* Tony Plohoros 6 Degrees tplohoros@6degreespr.com Tel.: +1 908-591-2839 Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=NHFILARSOH [6] Document title: ADCT_ASH 2018_14.11.2018 End of Corporate News 745181 2018-11-14 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=10ce3a23f29fe25742a5ecc51fcac7a8&application_id=745181&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=142687924ce6c65f450ad774d009e063&application_id=745181&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02432235?term=Study+NCT02432235&rank=1 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1aa84c4e1f518339b926022a5e8c6ae5&application_id=745181&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e12250e180da67b229beb6f1376b5e1d&application_id=745181&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d54808fdcd542761b1064a218dd9d619&application_id=745181&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

