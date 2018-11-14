News Release

Lubrizol Issues First GRI Sustainability Report

CLEVELAND, November 14, 2018 - The Lubrizol Corporation today announced the release of its 2017 corporate sustainability report on its website, www.lubrizol.com. The report was developed in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards: Core option, which is an internationally recognized best practice for sustainability reporting. It is the first GRI sustainability report for the organization and replaces its previous corporate citizenship reports, which the company had issued for 2015, 2013, 2011, 2009 and 2007.

The theme, "Inspiring Sustainability, Improving Lives," defines Lubrizol's commitment to making the world a better place. Lubrizol has adopted a broad view of sustainability, encompassing Environmental, Social, Governance and Ethics, and Economic (ESG+E) topics. In 2018, the company worked with a third party to complete a formal materiality assessment to identify and prioritize the sustainability topics that are most important to its key stakeholders and where it can have the most impact. This report reflects the critical inputs of that materiality assessment.

"We believe the work we are doing is truly improving the lives of our employees, our customers, those in the communities where we operate, and the end users of our products," said Julie Edgar, Lubrizol's chief sustainability officer and vice president of innovation. "While we are proud of the progress we have made, of course, there is always more to do on this journey to maximize our positive impact, and that is just what we intend to do."

Significant areas of focus in the report include: Lubrizol's environmental performance; workplace health and safety; product health and safety; employee attraction, engagement and retention; diversity and inclusion; community involvement; governance and ethics; innovation, research and development; and sustainable sourcing.

To read the 2017 Sustainability Report, please visit https://www.lubrizol.com/-/media/Lubrizol/Sustainability/Documents/Corporate-Sustainability-Report-2017.pdf (https://www.lubrizol.com/-/media/Lubrizol/Sustainability/Documents/Corporate-Sustainability-Report-2017.pdf). Lubrizol's next GRI sustainability report is expected to be issued in the first half of 2020, and annually thereafter.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2017 were $6.3 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

