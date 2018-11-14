Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas wins largest project in Victoria's Renewable Energy Auction with the first V150-4.2MW turbines in Australia

Singapore, 14 November 2018

Vestas has received its first Australian order for the largest turbine in its product line, the V150-4.2MW. The turbines, ordered by long-term customer Tilt Renewables for the 336 MW Dundonnell Wind Farm, feature the latest Vestas technology, proven to optimise asset performance and lower the cost of energy. This played a crucial role in the customer securing the project under the Victoria Renewable Energy Auction Scheme.



Located 23 km north-east of Mortlake in the Western District of Victoria, Dundonnell Wind Farm will feature 80 Vestas V150-4.2 MW turbines with a 114-meter hub height tower design to maximise performance under the site's specific wind conditions. Towers will be partially sourced from local Victorian suppliers.

The project is the largest of six successful bids under Victoria's 928 MW Renewable Energy Auction Scheme, and the second winning project backed by Vestas' customised solutions.

Clive Turton, Vestas Asia-Pacific President said "Two Vestas-backed projects have been awarded under Victoria's Renewable Energy Auction Scheme, which underlines Vestas' ability to offer customers customised solutions that ensure the lowest cost of energy, highest quality of technology, and optimal park performance".

"Vestas is a long-term trusted partner of Tilt Renewables, with a proven track record in the market and the capabilities to support this project's successful auction outcome," said Tilt Renewables CEO Deion Campbell. "Together, we are proving that wind energy is a critical part of the solution to meet Victoria's energy needs".

The Dundonnell Wind Farm will also facilitate and take advantage of the Vestas Renewable Energy Hub in Geelong, a Vestas initiative to support the state government's ambitious renewable target, creating local jobs and boosting local businesses. The Hub involves several local partnerships to help Victorian industry build capabilities within turbine assembly, subcomponent supply, wind park maintenance, logistics and advanced materials and manufacturing science.

"Together with our partners, Vestas is fully committed to the Victorian Renewable Energy Target, and we support the state government's approach to secure competitively-priced renewable energy while maximising the positive impact on the community", said Clive Turton.

The contract includes the supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, electrical balance of plant infrastructure, as well as a minimum 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to maximise energy production of both the wind turbine and Balance of Plant assets.

Commercial operations at Dundonnell Wind Farm are scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2020.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 97 GW of wind turbines in 79 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled 83 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 24,400 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.



