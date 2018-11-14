Biome Grow subsidiary, Highland Grow, receives license to sell to other licensed producers from Health Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biome Grow Inc. ("" or the "")) is pleased to announce its Nova Scotia-based subsidiary, Highland Grow Inc. (""), has received its license to sell to other licensed producers from Health Canada in accordance with subsection 11(5) of the Cannabis Regulations.

"This license gives the company additional commercial sales avenues and flexibility for our high quality cannabis products and services that are ready for our customers," said Khurram Malik, CEO of Biome.

The Health Canada license, issued in accordance with the Cannabis Act and Cannabis Regulations, specifically grants Highland Grow the ability to: possess cannabis; obtain dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis plants or cannabis plant seeds by cultivating, propagating, and harvesting cannabis; and, to sell cannabis in accordance with subsection 11(5) of the Cannabis Regulations.

With this license, Highland Grow is positioned to sell and distribute dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds to businesses and individuals that are holders of the following licenses, among others:

Standard Cultivation

Micro Cultivation

Processing

Analytical testing

Research

Nursery

"The Highland Grow team, who are locally sourced and educated, has been working hard toward meeting the Health Canada requirements. We are all excited to see our diligence and commitment to quality pay off. It is a great day here in Antigonish, Nova Scotia," added Frank MacMaster, President of Highland Grow.

About Biome

Biome wholly owns five subsidiaries, including: The Back Home Medical Cannabis Corporation, a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador and in the late stages of applying for a license under the ACMPR; Great Lakes Cannabis, a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario and in the late stages of applying for a license under the ACMPR; Highland Grow Inc., a licensed producer in Nova Scotia under Canada's ACMPR; Red Sands Craft Cannabis Co., a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Prince Edward Island, and; Weed Virtual Retail Inc., a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario in the business of operating a new virtual reality technology platform focused exclusively on the medical and recreational cannabis markets. Biome is a Canadian-based company with national and international business interests.

