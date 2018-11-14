Office Peripherals and Products Market Worth $51.65 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global office peripherals and products market size is estimated to reach USD 51.65 billion by 2025, according to the new report conducted by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period. The adoption of office peripherals and products is expected to increase as rapid urbanization is triggering the establishment of new businesses, especially in developing economies across the world. Demand for essential office products, particularly printers and scanners, counterfeit detectors, and shredders, is projected to increase and drive the market at a notable pace.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



Demand arising from offices in departments such as IT, telecom, transportation, customer care, banking and financial sector, educational institutes, and factory/production is offering lucrative opportunities to the overall market. Furthermore, technological advancements thanks to intense R&D by product developers and manufacturers to spearhead a competitive environment are fueling market demand. These developments are attracting consumers to replace their existing products with newer versions. This is expected to drive the overall market at a significant pace over the forecast period.

The office peripherals and products market has been segregated, based on product, into bill counters, coin sorters, counterfeit detectors, safes, deposit boxes, and cash handlers, shredders (paper and plastic), laminators, and printers, scanners, and photocopiers.

The printers, scanners, and photocopiers segment held the largest market share in 2017. These products are widely used in offices across industries and have become essentials for any office setup. They are used in educational institutes and universities, BFSI sector, stock markets and investment firms, and government offices to maintain records and produce these records whenever required. Shredders are used in different offices to shred paper and plastic films. The segment is anticipated to grow considerably from 2018 to 2025.

North America accounted for the largest market share but is projected to lose share to Asia Pacific over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is anticipated to demonstrate the highest growth rate on account of rapid urbanization, growing manufacturing activities in the region, rapid setting up of SMEs, and government programs that require office setups.

HP Development Company, L.P.; Epson America, Inc.; Canon Inc.; Royal Sovereign; Yale (ASSA ABLOY); Brother International Corporation; and Ricoh Company Ltd. are some of the key industry participants. These and others are constantly emphasizing on product innovation and enhancement of their products and solutions portfolios. They have determined lucrative opportunities being offered by various offices in different sectors and are therefore, focusing on providing customized solutions based on consumer requirements.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Office Peripherals and Products Market Analysis Report By Product (Bill Counters, Shredders, Coin Sorters, Counterfeit Detectors, Laminators, Printers, Photocopiers, Scanners), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/office-peripherals-products-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Increasing number of small-scale businesses and start-ups is propelling demand for office products

Growing concerns associated with penetration and circulation of fake currency in developing nations and necessary measures required to curb the movement of fake currency are driving demand for counterfeit detectors

The shredders segment is expected to witness increasing demand from government offices, investment and stock market firms, and BFSI offices across the globe

North America accounted for the largest market share owing to presence of prominent manufacturers

accounted for the largest market share owing to presence of prominent manufacturers Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising urbanization in the region and increasing number of start-up businesses. Local product manufacturers in the region are targeting consumers by offering customized products at affordable prices

is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising urbanization in the region and increasing number of start-up businesses. Local product manufacturers in the region are targeting consumers by offering customized products at affordable prices Key industry participants include HP Development Company, L.P.; Epson America , Inc.; Canon, Inc.; Royal Sovereign ; AccuBANKER USA ; ZY Tech Co., Ltd.; International Empire Traders; Ozone Group; Yale (ASSA ABLOY); American Shredder, Inc.; Ameri-Shred; Aurora Corp of America; Dahle North America , Inc.; Brother International Corporation; Konica Minolta Business Solution U.S.A. , Inc.; and Ricoh Company Ltd.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Smart Parking System Market - The global smart parking system market size was valued at USD 81.3 million in 2015.

Vacuum Insulation Panel Market - The global Vacuum Insulation Panel Market exceeded USD 6.0 billion in 2015.

Armored Vehicle Market - The global armored vehicle market size was estimated at USD 22.2 billion in 2014.

Managed Security Services Market - The global managed security services market size was valued at USD 17.65 billion in 2015.

Grand View Research has segmented the global office peripherals and products market based on product and region:

Office Peripherals & Products Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Bill Counters Coin Sorters Counterfeit Detectors Safes, Deposit Boxes, & Cash Handlers Shredders Laminators Printers, Scanners, & Photocopiers

Office Peripherals & Products Product Outlook (Volume Shipment, Thousand Units, 2014 - 2025) Counterfeit Detectors Shredders Printers, Scanners, & Photocopiers

Office Peripherals & Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia South America Brazil Middle East & Africa



Explore the BI enabled intuitive market research database,Grand View Compass by Grand View Research, Inc.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com