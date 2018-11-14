Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on quarterly report disclosure by 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC 14-Nov-2018 / 13:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement on quarterly report disclosure by "Surgutneftegas" PJSC "Surgutneftegas" PJSC has disclosed the Quarterly Report for III Quarter 2018. Websites used to post the Report: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 A copy of the quarterly report is provided upon request of an interested party for a fee that shall not exceed the costs of making such copy. Date when the Issuer published the text of the Quarterly Report on the website: 14 November, 2018 ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: QRT TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 6523 EQS News ID: 745817 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2018 07:43 ET (12:43 GMT)