

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macy's Inc. (M) announced a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $62 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $30 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Macy's Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $83 million or $0.27 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $5.40 billion from $5.28 billion last year.



Macy's Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $83 Mln. vs. $65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.27 vs. $0.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.14 -Revenue (Q3): $5.40 Bln vs. $5.28 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.10 to $4.30



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX