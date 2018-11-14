

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's scheduled speech might catch attention of investors. The price 7 percent decline of crude oil on Tuesday and its further stabilization are closely watched by markets across the globe.



The Consumer Price Index and Atlanta Fed Inflation report are the other highlights.



Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading lower.



The contraction of Japan and Germany economy for the third quarter should have an impact on investor sentiments.



Initial trends on U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly higher.



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 10.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 0.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 11.25 points.



U.S. Stocks closed mostly lower on Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq inched up 0.01 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 7,200.88, the S&P 500 dipped 4.04 points or 0.2 percent to 2,722.18 and the Dow fell 100.69 points or 0.4 percent to 25,286.49.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index for October will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 0.3 percent, up from 0.1 percent in the prior month.



Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles will provide semi-annual testimony on the efforts, activities, objectives, and plans of the Federal Reserve to the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee at 9.00 am ET.



Atlanta Fed Business Inflation Expectations for November will be published at 10.00 am ET. The previous month's inflation expectations were up 2.3 percent.



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan to discuss national and global economic issues, in Dallas, TX, with audience Q&A at 5 pm ET.



Asian stocks finished mixed on Wednesday. Chinese shares fell after the release of mixed economic data. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.85 percent to 2,632.24 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 0.54 percent at 25,654.43.



Industrial production in China rose an annual 5.9 percent in October. Japanese shares ended a choppy session higher. The Nikkei average inched up 0.16 percent to 21,846.48, rebounding from a two-week low hit the previous day. The broader Topix index closed 0.17 percent higher at 1,641.26.



Australian markets fell sharply. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index ended down 1.74 percent at 5,732.80 after falling 1.8 percent the previous day. The broader All Ordinaries index dropped 1.69 percent to finish at 5,822.30. European shares are trading broadly lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 12.11 points or 0.24 percent, the German DAX is declining 15.41 points or 0.13 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is adding 14.28 points or 0.20 percent. The Swiss Market Index is falling 29.23 points or 0.32 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.32 percent.



