The projects, in Maharashtra state, will be commissioned through a reverse auction with technical bidding to close on December 19. The deadline for the submission of financial bids and the date for the reverse auction after the opening of financial bids, will be published in due course.From pv magazine India. After tendering 70 MW of floating solar capacity in Kerala last month, Indian state owned electricity generator NTPC has invited bids for the development of 1.2 GW of grid connected solar PV projects in Maharashtra state. The projects must be on land near NTPC's generating switchyards and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...