Cannabidiol (CBD) Health Benefits Generating Massive, Lucrative Opportunities in Cannabis Industry

Cannabidiol or CBD is one of many compounds extracted from the cannabis plant. Researchers continue to actively search for many possible therapeutic uses of CBD. This past summer major headlines were made when Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the prescription use of Epidiolex, a purified form of CBD oil, for treating two types of epilepsy. Alternative medicinal uses and applications continue to be a fast-growing segment in the medical marijuana community and CBD-based solutions are at the forefront of the growth. Another key reason for the segment's strong growth has been the passing of legislation that has relaxed regulations on the substance in the United States. As a result, cannabis, medical marijuana and CBD stocks are set to take off as the future appears very green for industry. Active cannabis companies in the markets this week include Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTC:ETST), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) (TSX:ACB), Pyxus International Inc. (NYSE:PYX), Terra Tech Corp. (OTC:TRTC), Isodiol International Inc. (CSE:ISOL) (OTC:ISOLF).

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCQB: ETST) BREAKING NEWS: Earth Science Tech, an innovative biotech company focused on the cannabidiol (CBD), nutraceutical and pharmaceutical fields, medical devices, and research and development, announced this week that it has commenced filming of its direct response television (DRTV) media campaign with mega-entrepreneur Kevin Harrington's award-winning As Seen On TV production company. The film will include an interview with a customer whose life was positively changed by ETST's High Grade Full Spectrum Cannabinoids.

As announced in September, ETST signed an agreement for an As Seen On TV campaign that will include a 60-second DRTV commercial spot to be aired 300 times within 10 selected regions and selected networks; a 15-second promotional video to be used for digital and social media purposes; a featured placement on the website for 12 months; complete licensing rights to the commercial spot and promotional video; and permission to use the world-famous As Seen On TV logo on ETST's products.

Production of the campaign begins in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, where Rhoda Friedman shares how ETST's CBD products have provided relief from pain she has endured for 31 years.

"I've been on ETST's CBD since April 2017. I am 73 years old and I have been in excruciating pain from approximately 1987. Until I started CBD, I was not able to walk steps or stand for more than five minutes without severe pain in my lower lumbar, which I had surgery on eight years ago - and the pain just increased. I was on 29 pills a day and I am happy to say that five days after I began CBD and ever since I have only been on a blood thinner. I have been able to walk, go up and down the steps, dance, and move about in ways I never thought I would ever be able to do again. I have trichotillomania, which is pulling out of the hair, but I have not been affected by it since I've been on the CBD. I had a fatty enlarged liver from hepatitis C … three months after I started taking CBD my liver was normal size with no fat - it returned to normal. I also suffered since 1990 with post-traumatic stress disorder where my hands were shaking to the point I could barely feed myself. The shaking totally stopped within the first day of the CBD. I also suffered from obsessive compulsive disorder to the point where it disrupted a lot of my activities. I no longer suffer from that. I had anxiety attacks … I no longer suffer from that. In short, my life is back to what it was when I was in my 40s and suffered from none of it."

The film will air nationwide in the first quarter of 2019, and will also be shared via social media for optimal brand awareness. ETST owns the rights to the material, as well as how it will be disseminated and utilized in retail locations.Read this and more news for ETST athttp://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-etst

Other recent developments in the cannabis industry include:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) (TSX:ACB) developments: High Tide Inc. this week announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, RGR Canada Inc. recently received from Aurora Cannabis Inc. its largest ever wholesale purchase order for smoking accessories (the "Order"). This Order from Aurora is for a customized line of smoking accessories across multiple categories including bubblers, grinders, hand pipes, hemp wicks, sherlocks, vaporizers and water pipes. High Tide has commenced the process of converting its proprietary designs into manufactured products for its new client. Established in late 2010, RGR Canada currently manufactures over 3,000 different smoking accessories and lifestyle products and also distributes over 1,000 other SKUs from around the world. "This record purchase order from Aurora is a major milestone for High Tide, a validation of our designs and the beginning of what we expect will be a very important business relationship for our Company," said Raj Grover, President & Chief Executive Officer of High Tide.

Pyxus International Inc. (NYSE:PYX) recently commented on the Company's hemp involvement: Pieter Sikkel, President, CEO and Chairman said, "We experienced a delay of legalization in Canada of adult-use of cannabis to October, and a slower roll-out of our industrial hemp business due to weather and its impact on completing construction of the new facility in Eastern North Carolina. Pyxus' industrial hemp joint venture, Criticality, LLC, (Criticality) continues to advance in the production of cannabidiol hemp oil (CBD) and related consumer products. The Company is receiving hemp and will be processing at its new facility in Wilson, NC, in December. In addition to producing bulk CBD products for industrial, B2B customers, Criticality will also manufacture and distribute a line of consumer products under the proprietary "Korent" brand.

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX:TRTC) recently announced it has made a $5 million investment in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. ("Hydrofarm"). Hydrofarm was founded in 1977 and is based in Petaluma, California with ~300 employees globally. It is one of the leading independent providers of hydroponics products in North America and recorded over $250 million in revenues in 2017. This strategic investment provides Terra Tech with an ownership stake in the longest standing specialty indoor garden wholesaler in the U.S. The Company also expects to leverage this relationship to drive down its capital equipment and cultivation input costs. Hydrofarm offers a full spectrum of hydroponics products, including approximately 5,000+ SKUs, and 1,000+ proprietary SKUs (25+ proprietary brands). It serves 1,700+ customers through brick-and-mortar, eCommerce, and commercial wholesale channels via nine distributions centers across North America.

Isodiol International Inc. (CSE:ISOL.CN) (OTCQB:ISOLF) earlier this week announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, IsoBev International Inc. ("IsoBev"), has executed an agreement with Brew Hub, LLC ("Brew Hub") for the exclusive development and manufacturing of hemp, cannabis, hemp-derived, and cannabis-derived beverages in what the companies believe is among the most significant alternative beverage deals in the industry. Brew Hub is an award-winning craft brewer and partner brewer for some of the most popular brands in craft brewing with the rare ability to maintain craft brewing standards at commercial scale. Founded in 2012, Brew Hub operates through its taproom and pilot brewery in St. Louis, Missouri and its 100 bbl state-of-the art brewery in Lakeland, Florida. At present, Brew Hub has a capacity of over 100,000 bbl per year with significant expansion capacity to meet future craft beer and alternative beverage demand.

