CBD-infused Products Generating an Impressive Green Rush for Cannabis Stocks

CBD infused products continue to generate extremely strong revenues as the global industry continues its ascent, propelled into the multi-billion dollar atmosphere by relaxed regulations, increased consumer adoption and the advancement of innovative products enhanced by the presence of CBD. One of the prominent areas of this conversation is that of the beverage industry, as CBD has positioned itself as a very appealing added ingredient to enhance the quality of both recreational and health-based beverages. The beverage market itself is a multi-billion dollar space and industry giants are already eyeing CBD-based products as an opportunity to strengthen their grasp on current market shares, as well as expand into new lucrative areas. Consumer interest in CBD products has been rising for several years. According to data from cannabis review and tracking website Leafly, CBD saw a 521 percent increase in user interest between August 2014 and July 2015, making it one of the most searched terms on the site. With marijuana making leaps toward the mainstream, bringing a built-in consumer culture with it, many people are already aware of CBD's functional benefits and are looking for new products every day. Active companies in the markets today include: The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (TSX-V:WTER) (OTC:WTER), New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV), Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTC:TCNNF), Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. (CSE:CWEB) (OTC:CWBHF), Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE:GTII) (OTC:GTBIF).

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (TSX-V:WTER.V) (OTCQB:WTER) BREAKING NEWS: The Alkaline Water Company, with products bottled under the trademark Alkaline88, today announced strong operating results for the second fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2018, marked by continued momentum and record quarterly sales.

"We had another tremendous quarter of accelerated growth and record sales, which continue to exceed expectations," stated Richard A. Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. "Led by our sales channels with Walmart and CVS, we are confident that this momentum will continue into the second half of our fiscal year as we plan to add additional national retail customers and introduce our new line of infused and enhanced beverages to the market. This is a very exciting time for the Company as we execute our disciplined growth strategy and drive value for our shareholders."

Second Quarter Highlights (Unaudited)

(All amounts are in U.S. dollars)

Recorded sales of over $8.6 million for second fiscal quarter 2019, up over 78% compared to second fiscal quarter 2018

for second fiscal quarter 2019, up over 78% compared to second fiscal quarter 2018 Launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc. (A88 Infused), with an initial product offering of: Hemp-Derived CBD Infused Alkaline88 Water Sparkling CBD Alkaline88 water Vitamin-infused CBD Alkaline88 water (including Vitamin B12 and Chlorophyll)

In addition to the CBD product line, A88 Infused will develop a robust product line of new and innovative beverages, including: Vitamin Based "Energy" Alkaline88 water Naturally flavored Alkaline88 water (including watermelon, blackberry lemon, blood orange and peach mango)

Entered into co-packing agreement and exclusive licensing agreement with American Nutritional Products ("ANP"), which will provide A88 Infused manufacturing, formulations, R&D, biomass and extraction within ANP's state-of-the-art certified GMP- and FDA-registered facility in Carson City, Nevada for cannabidiol (CBD) and other infused products.

for cannabidiol (CBD) and other infused products. Expanded national distribution with the addition of over 7,500 locations of one of the largest drugstore/pharmaceutical chains in the U.S.

Alkaline88 is now available in all 50 states at over 47,000 retail locations, including top national grocery retailers Walmart, Kroger, Safeway-Albertsons and CVS.

Completed non-brokered private placement with aggregate gross proceeds of over CDN$4 million .

"The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is one of the fastest-growing, most innovative bottled water companies in the United States, and is building a loyal following both amongst consumers and retail partners," said Aaron Keay, Chairman of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. Read this and more news for Alkaline Water Company at: http://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-wter/



In other industry developments in the markets:

New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV) recently announced the debut of its portfolio of CBD-Infused beverages from its Health Sciences Division. New Age debuted its portfolio of CBD-infused relaxation tea's, CBD-infused sparkling waters, and CBD-infused shots, each with 25mg of full-spectrum CBD. Planned launch with major retailers and distributors nationally as soon as the Farm Bill is enacted, utilizing New Age's existing national distribution footprint and penetration in 40 of the top 50 retailers in North America. Michael Cunningham, senior vice president of sales for New Age commented, "The demand and interest for these products is unlike I have ever seen in my career. Customers loved the taste of New Age's CBD-infused products and many of them committed to bring in the products for sale.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL.CN) (OTCPK:TCNNF) last week announced it has entered into agreements to acquire 100% of Life Essence, Inc. and 100% of Leef Industries, LLC. These two acquisitions - expected to close when certain regulatory approvals are received - represent the first operational ventures for Trulieve beyond the State of Florida. Life Essence is a seed-to-sale cannabis company with multiple locations under development in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts . It was recently awarded letters of support from the cities of Northampton, Cambridge and Holyoke, Massachusetts, and is applying for licenses to build and operate three medical Registered Marijuana Dispensaries, three recreational marijuana licenses, and a 126,000 square foot cultivation and processing facility. These initiatives will allow Life Essence to build out its infrastructure and engage in cannabis cultivation, processing and retailing.

Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. (CSE:CWEB.CN) (OTCQX:CWBHF) recently announced it has surpassed 3000 retail locations across the United States. At the end of 2017, Charlotte's Web products were sold in approximately 2,000 locations. "Firstly, I would like to commend our incredible and committed staff who worked tirelessly to achieve this milestone," stated Charlotte's Web CEO Hess Moallem. "I would also like to thank our dedicated retail partners for their continued support of our mission and for valuing the trust that is closely associated with our brand name." With CBD gaining mainstream market momentum, Charlotte's Web, the industry pioneer and category leader in hemp-based CBD, has expanded its suite of product offerings across a wider variety of retailers, from small specialty health food stores to now including regional pharmacy and grocery chains. The Company recently added more than 40 Bartell drug stores in the North West.

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE:GTII.CN) (OTCQX:GTBIF) recently announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Integral Associates. The acquisition includes: Integral Associates' retail brand Essence, which currently operates three high-traffic locations across the Las Vegas Valley; Desert Grown Farms, a 54,000 square foot state-of-the-art cultivation and processing facility with an award-winning genetics library of 100+ strains and Cannabiotix NV, a 41,000 square foot cultivation and processing facility which has been a recognized High Times Cannabis Cup award winner several times over. "We are thrilled to expand GTI's production, distribution and retail footprint in one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world," commented Ben Kovler, GTI Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Integral Associates are exceptional operators-they have a highly admired and respected business comprised of two world-class cultivation and processing facilities, multiple award-winning products, strong wholesale distribution, three impressive retail dispensary locations with significant retail market share and healthy EBITDA. This acquisition is immediately accretive and an important milestone as we position GTI to scale in one of the only limited license adult use markets."



