Apoptosis Assays Market Worth $5.9 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, November 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Apoptosis Assays Market by Product (Caspase, Annexin V, DNA Fragmentation, Mitochondrial Assay), Detection Technology (Flow Cytometry, Florescence microscopy), Application (Stem Cell, Discovery & Development, Clinical Research) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Apoptosis Assays Market is expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 3.6 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.5%.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Don't miss out on business opportunities in Apoptosis Assays Market.

Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=9069428

The major factors driving the growth of this market include the rising incidence and prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, growing funding for cancer research, growing cell-based research, and development of apoptosis-modulating drugs.

By product, the Assay kits segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Apoptosis Assays Market in 2018

On the basis of product, assay kits segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Apoptosis Assays Market in 2018. Assay kits are widely used in life sciences research, drug discovery and development, and environmental monitoring in a broad range of applications such as studying disease pathways, screening for potential drug candidates, and evaluating biopharmaceutical production processes. This large share can be attributed to the repeated consumption of assay kits as consumables in various apoptosis testing processes.

Browse in-depth TOC on"Apoptosis Assays Market"

125 - Tables

37- Figures

205- Pages

View more detailed TOC @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/apoptosis-assays-market-9069428.html

By application, the drug discovery & development application segment is projected to have the largest market share during the forecast period (2018-2023)

Based on application, the Apoptosis Assays Market is segmented into drug discovery & development, clinical & diagnostic applications, basic research, and stem cell research. In 2018, the drug discovery & development application segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global Apoptosis Assays Market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising incidence and prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases and increasing government support for developing new treatments for various human diseases.

By end user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is is projected to have the largest market share during the forecast period (2018-2023)

On the basis of end user, the Apoptosis Assays Market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospital and diagnostic laboratories, and academic and research institutes. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of R&D activities undertaken by these companies for the development of biopharmaceutical products.

Request for Free Sample Report @

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=9069428

North America to dominate the market in 2018

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Apoptosis Assays Market in 2018, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The rising incidence and prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, a large number of life science research studies conducted in the region, favorable government support in the form of research investments, and presence of high-quality infrastructure for clinical and laboratory research are the major factors responsible for the large share of the North American Apoptosis Assays Market.

The prominent players in the Apoptosis Assays Market are Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), GE Healthcare (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Geno Technology (US), GeneCopoeia, Inc. (US), Bio-Techne Corporation(US), BioTek Instruments (US), PerkinElmer (US), Promega Corporation (US), Biotium (US), Abcam plc (UK), Canvax (Spain), Abnova (Taiwan), and Creative Bioarray (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets @ Biotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/apoptosis-assays-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com