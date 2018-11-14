Vertical Farming Market to Garner $10.25 Bn by 2025, Globally, at 24.4% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, November 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Growing popularity of organic food, rapid urbanization, and depleting rate of arable land for traditional agriculture are expected to boost the growth of the global vertical farming market

Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Vertical Farming Market by Component (Irrigation Component, Lighting, Sensor, Climate Control, Building Material,and Others) and by Growth Mechanism (Hydroponics, Aeroponics,and Aquaponics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025". The report provides in-depth study of the key winning strategies, industry dynamics, market size & estimations, top investment pockets, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the global vertical farming market was pegged at $1.78 billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach $10.25 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 24.4% during 2017-2025.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



Increase in consumption of organic food and limited availability of arable land for traditional agriculture drive the growth of the global vertical farming market. However, high initial investment and nascent stage of technologies that are used in vertical farming hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in urban population and growing awareness of vertical farming are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in future.

Request Sample Report at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2288

Lighting segment to retain its leadthrough 2025

Among components, the lighting segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing about 25.4% of the total revenue, owing to the benefits offered by LED lights over the traditional lighting system, especially cost. However, the climate control segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 27.2% during the forecast period, owing to improved food security, disease-free environment, and reduced food wastage. The report also analyzes several components including irrigation component, sensor, building material, and others.

Aeroponics segment to manifest fastest CAGR through 2025

The aeroponics segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period, owing to its environment-friendly nature and high crop yield. However, the hydroponics segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing about 41% of the total revenue, owing to its capability to produce more nutritious eatables using less space. In addition, the aquaponics segment would grow at a steady rate during the study period.

For Purchase Enquiry:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2288

Asia-Pacificholds the lion's share in the industry

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global vertical farming market. In 2017, the region garnered more than one-third of the market share, owing to rise in urban population, limited availability of cultivable land, and supportive government initiatives. However, Europe would portray the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 25.7% during the forecast period, owing to rise in temperature and frequent occurrence of extreme weather events. The other region analyzed in the report include Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

Major market players

The report analyzes the leading companies of the global vertical farming market, including AeroFarm, Illumitex, Inc., Sky Green, Green Sense Farms, Hort Americas, FarmedHere, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Everlight Electronics, American Hydroponics, and Agrilution. These players have adopted several marketing strategies such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, and new product launch to maintain their leading position in the market.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Purchase an enterprise user license and get 1 month complimentary access to our Knowledge Tree subscription. Offer valid till 15th November 2018. (*Terms and Conditions apply)

Get subscription: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout/200605

Trending Reports of Medical Devices Market:

Precision Agriculture Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016 - 2022

Organic Food and Beverages Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016 - 2022

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

