

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macy's Inc. (M) said that it raised its fiscal year 2018 earnings per share, excluding settlement charges, impairment and other cost, guidance to a range of $4.10 to $4.30 from the prior range of $3.95 to $4.15 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.07 per share for fiscal year 2018. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total net sales are now expected to range from 0.3 percent to 0.7 percent increase in fiscal 2018, compared to the prior range of flat to a 0.7 percent increase.



Macy's comparable sales on an owned plus licensed basis are expected to increase between 2.3 percent and 2.5 percent for the fiscal year 2018. Earlier, the company projected comparable sales on an owned plus licensed basis to increase between 2.1 percent and 2.5 percent.



Comparable sales on an owned basis for the year are expected to be 20 to 30 basis points below comparable sales on an owned plus licensed basis in fiscal 2018, which is consistent with prior guidance.



Net sales guidance is provided on a 52-week basis in 2018 compared to a 53-week basis in 2017. Comparable sales guidance is provided on a 52-week basis in both 2018 and 2017.



