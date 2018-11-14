XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Finds that 37% of US Consumers Are Ready to Buy Big Online - Completes last mile expansion ahead of holiday season

GREENWICH, Conn. - November 14, 2018 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), the largest provider of last mile logistics for heavy goods in North America, has released the results of an October survey about consumer e-commerce behavior. The study found that 37% of US consumers plan to make an online purchase of furniture, appliances or other big and bulky products, defined as more than 150 pounds, in the next 12 months. The study was conducted by Goodmind, an independent firm that specializes in quantitative and qualitative consumer research.

XPO recently completed its planned last mile network expansion of 85 hubs across North America ahead of the holiday season. The updated network ensures close proximity to consumers and rapid delivery times for heavy goods.

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, "The message from consumers is compelling - people want to order heavy goods online from their favorite brands, and they expect a great experience. We've expanded our last mile network to 85 hubs, putting us within 125 miles of 90% of the U.S. population. We're taking the lead in significantly reducing transit times so that consumers receive their purchases faster and stress-free."

XPO will facilitate approximately 14 million last mile services this year, including the delivery of heavy goods from distribution centers and retail stores to homes and businesses, as well as in-home assembly and installation. Once an item is in transit, XPO's technology gives consumers a choice of self-service options, such as online order management and voice-activated connectivity through Google Home and Amazon Echo.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,529 locations and more than 98,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. www.xpo.com

