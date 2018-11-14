Generator Fuel Savings of 12% - 20%

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2018) - Smartcool Systems Inc. (TSXV: SSC) (OTC Pink: SSCFF) (FSE: R3W) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Total Energy Concepts (TEC) has successfully sold 4 Intelligent Generator Optimization Systems (IGOS) to its client General Equipment & Supplies, Inc. This sale brings the total IGOS units purchased by this client over 15.

The TEC Intelligent Generator Optimization System (IGOS) increases capacity and reduces fuel consumption by optimizing the electrical system, reducing the KVA required by the generator. It does this by supplying the reactive power locally to the downstream electrical loads instead of the generator having to do such, therefore, decreasing the load requirement which increases capacity, saves fuel, and reduces CO2 emissions. While fuel savings will vary depending on generator type and load, the range of savings is from 12% - 20%.

Each IGOS is custom engineered for every installation, resulting in the most optimal solution and the best return on investment for each and every system sold. TEC have sold in excess of 100 IGOS units since first designing them in 2008.

The TEC IGOS system also allows smaller generator plants to power larger electrical systems, which is crucial when it comes to the Tier 4 emission regulations, as the smaller Tier 4 complaint generators can power the larger spreads, which would require a larger, non Tier 4 compliant generator.

Damian Smith, CEO of Total Energy Concepts commented, "We have been working with General Equipment for the past five years. They have been a great customer and are utilizing the IGOS system exactly as it was designed to do - save fuel and increase capacity so the smaller generators can power larger applications, which is an immediate fuel savings as well as a cost savings. We are looking forward to the continued relationship with General Equipment into the future!"

About General Equipment

General Equipment's primary focus has been to supply heavy construction and aggregate equipment to the construction, mining, oil exploration industries, as well as the municipal governments in North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota.

Starting with one location and 22 employees in 1984, they have grown to 250+ employees in seven locations across the US including Fargo, Minot, Bismarck and Williston ND, Sioux Falls, SD, Shakopee, MN and Urbana, IA, and two locations in Canada in Regina, SK and Winnipeg, MB.

The General Equipment & Supplies, Inc. team is in constant pursuit of the best equipment and technologies while focusing on advanced training for our employees to provide them with the knowledge needed to make the right decisions for your company.

As one of the premier dealers of construction and aggregate equipment in the region, General Equipment & Supplies, Inc. is dedicated to increasing your efficiency and profitability.

About Smartcool

Smartcool Systems Inc. provides cutting edge energy efficient and energy cost reduction solutions for businesses around the world. The ECO3, ESM and ECOHome are Smartcool's unique retrofit technologies that reduce the energy consumption of compressors in air conditioning, refrigeration and heat pump systems by up to 40%.

Total Energy Concepts (TEC) is a national leader in Power Protection, Energy Management, Power Quality, Facility Grounding, and Lighting Solutions that help companies improve their bottom line by reducing expenses that drastically cut into company profits. TEC focuses on a holistic approach to energy efficiency with proprietary technologies for power factor correction and third party technologies including LED, voltage conditioning and intelligent motor controls.

For more information please visit www.smartcool.net and www.totalenergyconcepts.com.

