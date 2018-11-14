

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Partly reflecting a jump in energy prices, the Labor Department released a report on Wednesday showing consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of October.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.3 percent in October after inching up by 0.1 percent in September. Economists had expected prices to climb by 0.3 percent.



Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices edged up by 0.2 percent in October after creeping up by 0.1 percent in September. The uptick in core prices also matched expectations.



The annual rate of consumer price growth accelerated to 2.5 percent in October from 2.3 percent in September, while the annual rate of core consumer price growth slowed to 2.1 percent from 2.2 percent.



