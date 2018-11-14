ClearStructure Financial Technology Awarded Best Portfolio Management System 2018

DANBURY, Connecticut, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearStructure Financial Technology, a leading provider of award-winning portfolio-management solutions used by investment management professionals and firms including hedge funds, traditional asset management, private equity, private debt, administration, and CLO managers, today announced it has been awarded "Best portfolio management system" by Alt Credit Intelligence at their 2018 European Serve Provider Awards. These awards recognize those hedge fund service providers that have demonstrated exceptional customer service and innovative product development over the past 12 months.

This notable recognition showcases the power of Sentry PM for alternative funds. Judged rigorously by a panel of operations, finance, and technology professionals working for credit-focused hedge funds, this award recognizes the best-of-the-best in the industry. Sentry PM Sentry uniquely combines flexibility and strength. The platform has the flexibility to adjust to a client's workflows, adapt to market innovation, and update to meet the evolving needs of the industry.

"We are honored to have Sentry PM recognized as the best portfolio management system," said Jeremy Hintze, Partner, and Chief Operating Officer of ClearStructure Financial Technology. "We are grateful to our clients who entrust us to help them successfully grow their businesses through our innovative, cost-effective, and comprehensive portfolio management solution. This is a true testament to all the hard work our team puts in, and to the client success, we have achieved. We continue to strive towards excellence and look forward to another great year in 2019."

ClearStructure Financial Technology offers Sentry PM, a Cloud-based, front-to-back office portfolio management solution used by hedge funds, asset managers, direct lenders, and structured finance groups throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

About ClearStructure Financial Technology:

ClearStructure Financial Technology delivers state-of-the-art technology solutions capable of meeting the diverse needs of the investment industry. The Sentry solution offers managers full front-to-back-office functionality on a single platform across all asset types. ClearStructure's Sentry product suite is used by many of the largest and most respected financial institutions and investment firms in the world. For more information about ClearStructure, visit www.clearstructure.com.

Contact: Tara Phelan, 917-334-6317, tara.phelan@clearstructure.com