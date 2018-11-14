Actifio and UK's R-Com Consulting Join Forces to Protect Vital Data, New Webinar to Detail How

WALTHAM, Massachusetts, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifio, the world's leading enterprise Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) software provider, and R-Com Consulting , an award-winning technology reseller serving the U.K. market, will present a new joint webinar, "Don't Let Your Data Protection Strategy Get Stale!" on Thursday, November 29, at 6:00 a.m. EST and 11 a.m. GMT. As data continues to grow exponentially and companies increasingly see how lucrative it can be to their operations, the protection of that data has become far more challenging when it resides in dated technology and applications.

This webinar will feature expert insights from Jay Livens, Actifio's Director of Product Marketing, as he breaks down the various complexities in selecting a data protection strategy and how to apply those strategies for use in mission-critical applications.

Through this webinar, participants will:

Understand the data protection challenges associated with data growth and increasing data value

Gain insight on what is required to modernize their data protection strategy

Learn how the leading data protection solution on the market is changing the way companies store and protect their data

For more information and to register for this joint webinar, please visit the registration page .

About Actifio

Actifio is the world's leading enterprise Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) software platform. It enables thousands of users around the world to deliver their data just as they deliver their applications and infrastructure... as a service available instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline technology, Actifio frees data from traditional infrastructure to accelerate adoption of hybrid cloud, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow us on Twitter @Actifio.

About R-Com Consulting

R-Com Consulting is an award winning, market leading IT Solutions & Training provider based in the North West of England. Established in 1997, R-Com has successfully built a unique portfolio to provide the best all round services to its clients. R-Com's solutions cover all areas of data and flash storage, business continuity, end user computing, virtualization, software defined networking, hyper-converged infrastructures and security all the way through to cloud enablement. R-Com's mission is to deliver best of breed, leading edge, cost effective technology solutions, backed by the highest levels of service and support, allowing its customers to improve their IT performance, whilst reducing overall infrastructure costs. For more info, visit r-comconsulting.com or follow @ RComConsulting .

Media Contact:

P.J. Lee, CTP for Actifio

pjlee@ctpboston.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660281/Actifio_Logo.jpg