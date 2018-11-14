ClickSoftware Expands its Leadership in the Communications Industry with Customer Wins and Product Enhancements

Announcing new global customers, ClickSoftware furthers its influence in field service management

BURLINGTON, Massachusetts, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClickSoftware , the leading provider of field service management software, today announced ever-increasing global demand for the company's field service management (FSM) technology among communications companies, evidenced by significant market expansion. In addition to new customers in a range of industries and geographies, the company remains the best choice for field service management within the communications industry. ClickSoftware recently welcomed Shaw Communications , TeleCentro , Lattelecom , and BH Telecom to its global network of customers.

Click continues to enhance its technology to meet the specific demands of communications customers for a variety of use cases. Enhancements to its flagship offering, Click Field Service Edge , in May 2018, enable Click's solution to automatically update the schedule if an unexpected event impacts the planned route to the next task, such as a traffic accident or road closure. It proactively incorporates live traffic conditions whenever schedules are updated to further increase efficiency and operational insight that better services an organization's customers. This improved optimization is critical for comms companies, whose field service needs are typically extensive and extremely customer-centric.

"We are dedicated to improving field service management and delivering exceptional customer experiences, a strategic business goal shared by comms companies across the globe," said Mark Cattini, CEO of ClickSoftware. "With over 70 communications customers, our industry expertise underpins effective and forward thinking product enhancements that our customers, old and new, use to gain a competitive edge."

According to Keven Allan, Director Field Operations, at communications company Telstra , "For more than a decade, Click has played a strategic role in our field service strategy as it has contributed to the foundation of our customer experience offering. We look forward to the future of our relationship, as Click's technology continues to evolve." Telstra has remained one of Click's many significant customers mobilizing thousands of field service professionals across multiple lines of business. Additional longtime customers include Deutsche Telekom, Cablex , and Proximus .

Visit the ClickSoftware website to learn more about the company's ongoing advancements and the value delivered by its field service software solutions for communications .

About ClickSoftware

ClickSoftware is a global leader in field service management solutions, delivering value through improved efficiency, effectiveness, and enhancing customer experiences. ClickSoftware blends unparalleled industry expertise and state-of-the-art computer science to deliver meaningful, measurable business value-optimizing critical business processes and delighting customers. Click Field Service Edge arms field service leaders with the smartest technologies and best practices from around the globe to deliver real-world results, real-time recommendations, and real operational intelligence.

For more information, please visit https://www.clicksoftware.com/ . Follow us on Twitter .

Click. Actual Intelligence. At Work.

