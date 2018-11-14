Trianz Named Top 100 Public Cloud MSP for 2018

SANTA CLARA, California, November 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ChannelE2E, published by After Nines Inc., has named Trianz to the Top 100 Public Cloud MSP list for 2018.

The list and research identify and honor the top 100 managed services providers (MSPs) that support Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and/or Google Cloud Platform (GCP) customers, according to ChannelE2E's findings.

"Securing a spot in ChannelE2E's Top 100 Public Cloud MSP for 2018 list endorses our efforts in the managed services space. We are delighted to have received this honor," Ganeshan Venkateshwaran, Head - Global Technology Services at Trianz, said in a statement.

Expressing his pleasure on the selection, Prashant Bhavaraju, Vice President - Marketing at Trianz, said, "Being included in the 2018 edition of ChannelE2E's Top 100 Public Cloud MSP list is a proud and robust validation of our CADIS (Cloud, Analytics, Digital, Infrastructure, Security) managed services offering."

"Our proven approach, technology partnerships, supporting systems and culture help us create superior business impact and value for our clients; traits Trianz is known for. On behalf of our team, we thank ChannelE2E for this appreciation," he added.

Top 100 Public Cloud MSPs 2018: ChannelE2E Research Findings

The Top 100 Public Cloud MSP rankings are based on ChannelE2E's 2018 readership survey combined with aggregated third-party research. MSPs featured throughout the list and research provide consulting, migration, optimization, monitoring and/or cost management services for public clouds.

The overall global managed services market now spans more than 80,000 MSPs. However, fewer than 500 of those MSPs are extensively certified to support AWS, Azure and/or GCP workloads, ChannelE2E's research concluded.

The Top 100 Public Cloud MSPs 2018 list and research is a global report. The honorees include MSPs from 22 countries. The lineup includes:

68 MSPs focused on AWS

43 MSPs focused on Azure

30 MSPs focused on Google Cloud Platform

Dozens of the MSPs focus on both AWS and Azure, but only six MSPs were honored across all three platforms

Demand for public cloud MSPs continues to escalate as customers attempt to move, activate, manage and optimize workloads across AWS, Azure, GCP and other public clouds. The global cloud managed services market was $23.19 billion in 2016, and is forecast to generate a 15.4 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2025, according to Grand View Research.

"After Nines Inc. and ChannelE2E congratulate Trianz on this year's honor," said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. "As customers seek out qualified public cloud partners, Trianz has emerged as a leader in this market."

Trianz' Managed Services Practice offers both custom-managed and integrated services that extend 24x7 oversight and management for various platforms, network operations, data processing and security requirements, in addition to process automation.

