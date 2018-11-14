UAE Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market is Expected to Reach USD 625 Million by 2022: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, November 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Use of PE plastic pipes is getting popular among various end user segments in UAE and is likely to gain further share in the market in the coming years.

Infrastructural and Real Estate requirements for the Expo 2020 and Vision 2021 will provide a boost to the construction industry in the country and subsequently help the plastic pipe market to grow.

Private sector investments in various industries in the country are expected to increase which will increase the demand for plastic pipes and fittings in the country.

The plastic pipes and fitting market in UAE is heading towards consolidation with top 4-5 manufacturers accounting for majority of the market revenue. The market has a positive outlook for the future with positive CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2022. The demand of uPVC pipes is likely to grow further owing to the expected growth of residential and commercial real estate in the country. PE pipes are likely to witness the highest growth rate owing to the increasing application in various industries and gradual replacement of PVC pipes in many industries with PE pipes. Introduction of local green building codes like Estidama in Abu Dhabi and Sa'fat in Dubai and international equivalent systems like LEED and BREEAM has led manufacturers to utilize construction material which is more recyclable. This is further likely to propel the plastic pipe and fittings industry towards innovation and research for environment friendly materials. The revenue share of organized players is likely to further increase owing to the expected capacity expansion by the leading players in the market. Entry of some small scale manufacturers and traders is also likely to take place which will further promote import and export of plastic pipes and fittings from UAE. In the case of end user application, water supply and sewage applications will continue to be the dominant end user industry followed by plumbing, chemical and oil & gas, irrigation and others respectively.

Real estate and infrastructural development, industrial growth, growth in public sector spending and rise in private investments are the major factors that are likely to drive the market in the future.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "UAE Plastic Pipes (UPVC, PVC and CPVC, PE and Others) and Fittings Market Outlook to 2022 - Driven by Resilient Growth in Water Supply and Sewage and Plumbing Contracts" believe that reduction of wastage and spillage while manufacturing and keeping up with advanced technology, tracking upcoming government and private construction projects, and introducing latest developments in R&D of plastic material and its manufacturing process into pipes and fittings market will help in maximizing the delivered value from manufacturers to the end users.

UAE plastic pipe and fittings market is expected to register positive CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2017-2022 with organized players expected to gain further share in the market.

Key Segments Covered

By Type of Pipe

uPVC

PE

CPVC

Others (PPR, ABS, PVDF and others)

By Type of Market Structure

Organized Market

Unorganized Market

By Type of End User Application

Water Supply and Sewage

Plumbing

Chemical and Oil

Irrigation

Others (cable protection, healthcare and automotive and other industries)

Major Companies Covered:

Hepworth

Cosmoplast

Modern Plastics

Polyfab

National Plastics

Al Gawas Plastic Industries LLC

Shamo Plast

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/manufacturing-and-construction/machinery-and-parts/uae-plastic-pipes-fittings-market/170499-97.html

