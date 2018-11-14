On the heels of a successful United States launch, Motif, the only native macOS extension for printed photo books, cards, and calendars, today announced an international expansion plan for Motif with a tiered rollout in Europe. As part of an aggressive growth strategy and with the latest version of Motif optimized for macOS Mojave the global rollout will allow customers in Europe to take advantage of Motif's intuitive software to create customized printed books, cards, and calendars…just in time for the holiday season.

Along with the European rollout, Motif's latest version (1.6) is loaded with new features, including:

Full optimization for macOS Mojave with native support for dark and light modes, systems accent, and highlight colors

Direct access to the updated Apple Photos image editor

Drag/Drop and Copy/Paste capability of images, albums, and memories into Motif

Enhanced system design with more precise grids and layouts

Fun and elegant new themes for major and everyday life events, including weddings, vacations, birthdays, kids, pets, and more

"We're thrilled and excited to take Motif to the next level with features that will delight our new European customers," said Craig Bauer, Global Managing Director of Motif. "We are happy new customers will be able to easily create and give the gift of everlasting photo memories for the holidays."

"What Motif has accomplished over the past few months is tremendous. We officially launched the Motif brand, created a robust macOS Mojave native app extension with 25,000+ downloads, and our technology team is constantly improving Motif for seamless integration and print production, all built into Apple Photos," said David Soberman, Global Marketing Director of Motif. "The outlook over the next quarter is even more exciting, with Apple Photos project conversion development, product feature development, and additional international expansion."

To try out Motif, follow these three easy steps:

1. Download Motif: Visit the App Store from your desktop. Search for "Motif Photo Books," and then click "Download."

2. Open Photos: Launch the Apple Photos application. Motif runs inside Photos.

3. Start Creating: In Photos, select an album or memory. Then from the "File" menu, choose "Create," and then select "Motif."

The latest version of Motif is available for free in the Mac App Store.

For more information, please visit motifphotos.com.

About Motif

Motif is the only native macOS extension for Apple Photos that helps consumers create specially curated photo books, cards and calendars. Motif is a service of RR Donnelley, a global supplier of print services to Apple since 2005 that has produced 75+ million photo products to date. Motif distinguishes itself from the field with proprietary features that use machine learning to analyze and group images for best image identification, duplicate removal, autoflow, interactive layouts, subject centering and cropping, and more. In its physical products, Motif carries forward Apple's commitment to delivering the finest quality printed photo products using sustainably sourced, durable, and environmentally friendly materials. For more information or to download Motif, please visit motifphotos.com.

