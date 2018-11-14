Votiro Secures an $8M Round of Investment

TEL AVIV, Israel, November 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Votiro Cybersec Global Limited announced today a USD 8 million investment by Senetas Corporation Limited, an Australian public listed company (ASX: SEN) and a leading developer of network and data encryption solutions.

Votiro is a global leader in content disarm and reconstruction (CDR) technology. Its software File Disarmer automatically scans and sanitizes each and every file sent or shared with the organization, and reconstructs a fully functional, threat free file in less than a second. Votiro is recognized as a leading solution to protect organizations against undisclosed, zero-day exploits and other ongoing cyber threats. Available for web, email, content collaboration platforms, removable devices, and file transfers, the Votiro File Disarmer ensures you can safely store, share, and use files via any platform, no matter their type or where they came from.

Votiro's worldwide customers include government, finance, healthcare, and insurance organizations. Senetas' strategic investment will fund Votiro's growth in sales and marketing activities as the business scales.

Aviv Grafi, Votiro's CEO and co-founder, said, "We are delighted to welcome Senetas as an investor in and strategic partner for Votiro. We recognize the value that they can bring as we scale the Votiro business. Senetas's security credentials and distribution relationships makes their investment so much more than just funding for our growth."

Commenting on the investment, Senetas's CEO, Andrew Wilson, said: "Senetas has been looking for compelling investment opportunities that support our vision to provide leading security protection without compromising system performance or user experience. Votiro does just that. Votiro's patented CDR technology expands Senetas's security product suite, and provides access to a rapidly emerging market for protection from zero-day exploits."

About Votiro

Votiro is an award-winning cybersecurity company with a mission of securing organisations throughout their digital transformation journey. Its proprietary next-generation CDR technology allows users to safely open email attachments, download and transfer files, share content, and use removable media, while keeping performance and functionality intact. With over 400 customers globally, Votiro has offices in US, Singapore, Australia, and Israel. Votiro is a Gartner Cool Vendor award winner and certified by the international standard of Common Criteria for Information Technology Security Evaluation (ISO/IEC 15408).

About Senetas

Senetas, an Australian public listed company (ASX:SEN), is a leading developer of network data encryption solutions for enterprise, government, defence and technology service providers. From certified high-assurance encryption hardware and virtualised encryption, to the most secure file sharing application providing data sovereignty control, all Senetas solutions are based on the same leading security, high performance and crypto-agile platform.

Senetas encryption solutions leverage state-of-the-art encryption key management and crypto-agility by design, providing long-term data protection in a post-Quantum computing world. They share the same designed-in data protection without compromising network and application performance or user experience.

