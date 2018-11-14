INRETAIL PERÚ CORP.: InRetail Peru Announces Its Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

LIMA, PERU / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2018 / InRetail Peru (BVL: INRETC1) announced that it will hold its Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call on Friday, November 16, 2018 at 11:00am Lima Time / Eastern Time, which will be presented by Mr. Juan Carlos Vallejo - Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Gonzalo Rosell - Chief Financial Officer. InRetail Peru will report its Third Quarter 2018 Earnings on Thursday, November 15, 2018 after the market closes.

The conference call can be accessed through the following numbers:

1-877-830-2576 (U.S. participants)

1-785-424-1726 (International participants)

Passcode: INRETAIL

To access the live webcast presentation, visit:

https://webcasts.eqs.com/register/inretail20181116

Conference Replay:

A replay will be available on November 16, 2018 four hours later for 7 days.

1-844-488-7474 (U.S. participants)

1-862-902-0129 (International participants)

Passcode: 82292721

