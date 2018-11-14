Findit, Inc.: 5 Platforms Still Fighting for Your Freedom of Speech as Silicon Valley Cracks Down On It

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2018 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDIT) a Nevada Corporation offers insight into five platforms advocating for freedom of speech in the age of censorship and political correctness.

Facebook's growth is stagnating for a number of reasons - time drains, privacy issues, political debates, and on the other side, complete censorship. The social media giant has come under heavy fire for banning, shadowbanning, and restricting content based on perceived violations. However, many feel that their censorship is applied unevenly and with apparent bias, which is why scores of people are looking for alternatives.

Twitter and Instagram are nice options, but they have similar censorship issues. As Silicon Valley clamps down on freedom of speech, more and more alternative platforms are popping up to give people a place for their voice to be heard on the internet. These are five of our favorites.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hftQ0pouXyM

1. Findit

The social media content management platform has all the standard social media functionalities, but it also has some extra bells and whistles - blogging functionalities, the ability to share to other social networks, and it's extremely SEO-friendly. Most importantly, the platform has a firm commitment to protecting its members' freedom of speech. Instead of trying to police ethics and individuality, Findit allows members to do that for themselves.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "Although we understand the importance of freedom of speech and encourage it, there are naturally some things that will be censored, such as pornography, terroristic threats, or suggesting acts of violence. It's one thing to have a difference of opinions and we welcome and encourage healthy debates, but explicit content and threats are not something that any website should allow."

2. Minds

This privacy-oriented, open-source, community-owned platform has most of Facebook's standard features - timelines, profiles, messaging, media sharing, etc. - but it also has content curation features and the means for users to monetize their content through the site's cryptocurrency tools.

3. MeWe

MeWe has all of the basic Facebook features and functionality. They do not do targeted advertising, so to counter this the platform offers add-on services, such as message encryption and voice messaging.

4. Vero

In the wake of Facebook's Cambridge Analytica data breach, Vero shot up from 150,000 users to over 3,000,000. With advanced photo management tools, the platform has attracted an artistic crowd.

5. Diaspora

Diaspora is not owned by a single company. In fact, the open-source software can be run by anyone who wants to set up a server. Users then choose what the platform refers to as a "pod" where they want to store their account information and set up an account. After their data is on the server, they can interact with other users. Their location is irrelevant.

