good natured awarded additional $850,000 in Innovation Funding from Canadian Government

WINN is a $100 million, five-year, federal government program that is providing funding to small and medium sized businesses based in Western Canada, to help them commercialize their products, services and processes. The latest round of funding, close to $20 million, is to be shared amongst 17 innovative businesses to help them get their products to market faster.

This is the second time since the program's inception that good natured has received funding from WINN, with a combined total of $2.45 million since 2014. This latest round of funding will support the development of new product lines and ultimately enable good natured to serve new customer segments in the food service category.

"I'd like to thank WINN for the continued support and belief they have shown in our business model and proposition," said Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured. "This funding greatly increases the speed at which we can develop new product lines and get our products to market and into the hands of consumers."

About good natured Products Inc.

With over 100 plant-based food packaging designs, 10 grades of bioplastic rollstock sheets, 30 home & business organizational products and a world class team of scientists, business builders and retailers, good natured is producing and distributing one of North America's widest assortments of consumer products and packaging made from the highest possible percentage of renewable, plant-based materials and no BPAs, phthalates or other chemicals of concern.

Committed to doing what's right for the planet and right for business, good natured is creating better everyday products that combine cutting-edge bioplastic technology and the latest sustainable design features that not only look good, but maximize shelf space, drive incremental sales, enhance logistics and boost environmental benefits, all bundled up in a fresh and friendly brand.

