CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER WALTER OBLIN TO SERVE AS DEPUTY CHAIRMAN Personnel Vienna, November 14, 2018 - At its ordinary meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Austrian Post once again reappointed Georg Pölzl to the position of Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Austrian Post. Mr. Pölzl's current term of office runs until September 30, 2019 and will be extended by another three years with a subsequent extension option for an additional two years. At the same time, Walter Oblin will be appointed by the Supervisory Board to serve as Deputy Chairman of the Management Board and Deputy CEO. "Accordingly, the Supervisory Board of Austrian Post has sent out a clear signal emphasizing continuity and its commitment to the resolute continuation of the strategy pursued by the company. The focus will remain on leveraging growth opportunities, customer orientation and ongoing innovations as well as on enhancing Efficiency", so Edith Hlawati, chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Austrian Post. GEORG PÖLZL Georg Pölzl, born in 1957, studied at and graduated from Montanuniversität Leoben. His professional career started as a corporate consultant for McKinsey & Company. Subsequently, he was appointed to the Management Board of the mechanical engineering and plant building company Binder+Co AG. He then served as Managing Director of T-Mobile Austria, Vienna, for a total of nine years before moving to Germany to assume the position as special deputy of the Management Board of Deutsche Telekom with responsibility for implementing the successful restructuring programme at the company and subsequently serving as the Spokesman of the Management Board of T-Mobile Germany. In October 2009 Georg Pölzl was appointed to the position of Chairman of the Management Board of Austrian Post for the first time. WALTER OBLIN Walter Oblin, born in 1969, concluded his studies in mechanical engineering and business administration at the Graz University of Technology and his MBA studies in the USA. He began his professional career at McKinsey & Company in Vienna, where he was appointed as managing partner. He assumed an executive position as a member of the Board of Directors of McKinsey's Austrian subsidiary and subsequently the global transport and logistics operations. After many years as an international consultant, particularly with transport, infrastructure and logistics companies, Walter Oblin accepted a position as Head of Strategy and Corporate Development at Austrian Post. He was named Chief Financial Officer for the first time on July 1, 2012. Further inquiry note: Austrian Post Harald Hagenauer Head of Investor Relations, Group Auditing & Compliance Tel.: +43 (0) 57767-30400 harald.hagenauer@post.at Austrian Post Ingeborg Gratzer Head of Press & Internal Communications Tel.: +43 (0) 57767-32010 ingeborg.gratzer@post.at

