Banking Technology Recognizes GigaSpaces Real-Time Analytics and Extreme Transactional Processing Platform

NEW YORK, November 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

GigaSpaces Customers Daiwa Capital Markets and Société Générale Shortlisted for Three Awards Based on Innovative Successful Deployments

GigaSpaces, the provider of InsightEdge, a leading in-memory real-time analytics platform announced today together with two of its customers that they have been shortlisted for three Banking Technology Awards; Best Use of IT in Treasury and Capital Markets for Daiwa Capital Markets and Société Générale, Top Digital Innovation for Daiwa Capital Markets and Best Use of Data for Société Générale. Now in their 19th year, the Banking Technology Awards recognize excellence and innovation in the use of IT in financial services worldwide.

The Daiwa Capital Markets project leverages GigaSpaces in-memory computing platform as the underlying core software architecture in the DATS - Daiwa Algorithm Trading System. Société Générale has deployed their SDS: SGCIB Data Services, a heterogeneous distributed worldwide data services platform, with GigaSpaces.

"Financial services organizations require the capabilities to obtain real-time insights that fuel optimized operations, services and enhanced customer experiences," said Karen Krivaa, VP Marketing at GigaSpaces. "We are proud that our customers have received recognition, leveraging our technology to continuously innovate on differentiated services as they face fierce competition for today's increasingly demanding customers and stricter regulations."

The GigaSpaces in-memory software platform ingests, processes and analyzes data from multiple sources in real-time across millions of events at sub-second latency. The data can be leveraged as a "single-source of truth" for hundreds of concurrent mission-critical applications delivering instant insights and smarter actions. Whether deployed on cloud, on premise or hybrid, the always-on platform simplifies big-data and analytic workloads so developers and business analysts can easily build the right applications to optimize their business initiatives. Financial Institutions around the globe are leveraging GigaSpaces InsightEdge and XAP for applications including algorithmic trading, risk management, post and intraday trade processing, trade matching and reconciliation, instant payment processing, fraud detection, customer service applications and many more.

About GigaSpaces

GigaSpaces provides leading in-memory computing platforms for real-time insight to action and extreme transactional processing. With GigaSpaces, enterprises can operationalize machine learning and transactional processing to gain real-time insights on their data and act upon them in the moment. The always-on platforms for mission-critical applications across cloud, on-premise or hybrid, are leveraged by hundreds of Tier-1 and Fortune-listed organizations worldwide across financial services, retail, transportation, telecom, healthcare, and more. GigaSpaces offices are located in the US, Europe and Asia.

More at www.gigaspaces.com and blog.gigaspaces.com.

Contacts:

GigaSpaces

Karen Krivaa

t: +972-542-633-799

e. karen.krivaa@gigaspaces.com

Spicetree Communications

Wes Rogers

t: +1-912-506-0869

e. wes.rogers@spicetreecom.com