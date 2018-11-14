sprite-preloader
14.11.2018 | 15:32
ACCESSWIRE

Banco Davivienda Announces its Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2018 / Banco Davivienda (BVC: PFDAVVNDA) announced that it will hold its Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call on Friday, November 16, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. Lima Time / Eastern Time in Spanish and at 9:30 a.m. Lima Time / Eastern Time in English, which will be presented by Mr. Efrain Forero Fonseca - Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ricardo Leon Otero - Chief Risk Officer. Banco Davivienda will report its Third Quarter 2018 Earnings on Thursday, November 15, 2018 after the market closes.

The conference call can be accessed through the following numbers:

1-877-830-2576 (U.S. participants)
1-785-424-1726 (International participants)
Spanish Call - Passcode: 56321
English Call - Passcode: 32841

To access the live webcast presentation in Spanish, visit:
https://webcasts.eqs.com/register/bancodavivi20181116es

To access the live webcast presentation in English, visit:
https://webcasts.eqs.com/register/bancodavivi20181116en

Conference Replay:
A replay will be available on November 16, 2018 four hours later for 7 days.
1-844-488-7474 (U.S. participants)
1-862-902-0129 (International participants)
Spanish Call - Passcode: 92111168
English Call - Passcode: 92823978

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT
Phone: (57-1) 220-3495
ir@davivienda.com
www.davivienda.com

SOURCE: Banco Davivienda



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/527991/Banco-Davivienda-Announces-its-Third-Quarter-2018-Earnings-Conference-Call


