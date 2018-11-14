The Federal Ministry of Economics has published further details of possible battery cell production on a gigawatt scale. At the Networking Conference Electromobility 2018 in Berlin this week, Minister Peter Altmaier stressed the urgency of the project, for Germany and Europe to be independent of Asia and the US in storage technology.At the Networking Conference Electromobility 2018 in Berlin yesterday, the German Minister of Economics, Peter Altmaier, unveiled the first details of his plans to help Europe - via Germany - construct gigawatt-sized battery cell production capacity in Berlin. Mr. ...

