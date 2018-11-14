

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The number of hate crime incidents in the United States has risen by 17 percent in 2017 compared with the previous year, the Federal Bureau of Investigation reported.



The rise in hate crimes for the third consecutive year is attributed mainly to racial and anti-Semitic attacks and linked by some experts to the unprecedented emergence of white supremacists and other hate groups.



San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon criticized President Donald Trump after the release of Tuesday's report. He blamed the president's actions and words for the alarming data presented by FBI.



The FBI's annual Hate Crime Statistics report says that law enforcement reported 7,175 hate crimes to the investigative agency's Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program in 2017, up from 6,121 in 2016.



59.6 percent of the attacks were motivated by race, ethnicity or ancestry bias.



More than half of the 6,370 known offenders were white, according to the report.



FBI says that although the numbers increased last year, so did the number of law enforcement agencies reporting hate crime data - with approximately 1,000 additional agencies contributing information.



The report found that black and Jewish Americans were the most affected categories.



Of the reported attacks in 2017, 2,013 were aimed at African Americans while 938 were targeted at American Jews.



The report comes 17 days after the country witnessed the deadliest attack on the American Jewish community.



11 people were killed and seven others injured in a shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue on October 27.



The suspect, 46-year-old Robert Bowers, was arrested after a shootout. He reportedly told Swat officers he wanted 'all Jews to die'.



Speaking at a rally later in the day, President Donald Trump, a known Holocaust denier, called the act 'an anti-Semitic attack at its worst.'



