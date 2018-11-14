Lions Clubs International: Lions around the world are uniting on World Diabetes Day

Oak Brook, Illinois, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

November 14, 2018 - Diabetes is quickly becoming a global health emergency, affecting 425 million people worldwide. That's why Lions clubs around the world are taking action on World Diabetes Day.

Members of Lions International, the largest service club organization in the world, are coming out in force to show their support. Lions and Leos volunteers are educating themselves about diabetes, finding new partners in their communities committed to the fight against diabetes, and carrying out service projects such as focus groups, diabetes retreats forkids and glucose screenings to inspire healthy lifestyles in their communities.

"Diabetes is a global epidemic, but it's also a personal disease that impacts our family, friends and neighbors," said Gudrun Yngvadottir, president of Lions Clubs International. "We want to be part of the solution, and we believe we can when our nearly 1.5 million members unite around this important cause."

The support for World Diabetes Day is part of Lions International's commitment to fighting diabetes and supporting those living with the disease. At the organization's 100th anniversary convention in Chicago, IL, in July 2017, Lions announced diabetes as a new global focus for the organization, and Lions have responded to the call.

Since then, approximately 15,000 Lions and Leo clubs have hosted more than 35,000 projects, serving more than 10 million people in their communities. Lions and Leos are also collaborating with local and international partners so they can achieve even more.

Currently, 90% of people with diabetes have type 2, which is largely preventable. That's why Lions are working to prevent type 2 diabetes through healthy lifestyles and healthy communities, to control diabetes-related complications through education, support and increased access to care, and to support and advocate for research that leads to new treatments and technologies that can change lives.

The International Diabetes Federation estimates that one in two people with diabetes are undiagnosed and that the number of people with diabetes will reach 629 million by 2045. When diabetes is uncontrolled, it can have dire consequences for health and well-being, resulting in a number of serious complications that impact those who are living with the disease and their families.

