Kintell Launches All-in-one Smart-Health-System for Over 70s to Improve Independent Living for Elderly and Their Families

Kintell's smart assistant for older users and their families is now available to buy through Kickstarter

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kintell has today announced its smart-home-system is available to buy through Kickstarter . The devices and smart system are designed for families to improve the health and wellbeing of older adults and extend the time people spend living independently in their home.

Kintell empowers users to remain independent and in control, maintain their active lifestyle, stay healthy, and feel better connected to their family.

With a fresh look and specially designed features for over 70s, Kintell's voice interactive smart home system is a simple device sold in bundles of 3 and 5 plus a single unit 'starter kit' which helps with everyday tasks around the home - from reminders for medication and hydration to improving your wellbeing and maintaining your physical and mental health.

Aaron Johnston, Kintell co-founder & CEO, "We are very excited to begin offering Kintell to the world through our Kickstarter pre-order campaign. We've worked with elderly people and their families to create a simple, empowering and private smart-health-system that helps you to age more confidently in your own home. We believe that the home is the best place to be when it comes to getting older and this is where we can start making a real impact on the confidence and ongoing independence of our elderly loved ones. We're delighted to be able to offer Kintell through Kickstarter as we know so many families are looking for technology to keep them active, healthy and connected to each other."

STAY HEALTHY AND REMAIN INDEPENDENT

Kintell offers a menu of in-home programs which have been specially designed to keep you healthy. Choose from a range of healthy habit programs, personalised to your needs, from improving hydration to increasing flexibility and mindfulness.

REMAIN ORGANISED AND IN CONTROL

Kintell can set reminders for critical tasks, like taking medication or renewing a prescription.



BE CONNECTED AND SUPPORTED

Kintell keeps you connected with family members and gives loved ones the ability to non-intrusively check-in. There is also an emergency feature which, when triggered, can put you in touch with someone who can help.

Kintell can be controlled from within the home by voice interaction, by its tactile rubber touchpad or through the mobile app. It is simple to set up and puts the user in control over what information is shared with family members.

Kintell's design is based on extensive feedback from users, incorporating textures, colours, and ergonomics that offer intuitive yet simple to use functionality with a modern design that blends into any home. The devices all have a large touch-pad, audio capabilities, an LED display and an emergency-pull-key.

Simple installation - Kintell connects to your wifi network and is plugged into the mains so doesn't require batteries and will work as long as there are no power outages.

Availability and pricing

The Kintell smart home system is now available to buy via Kickstarter and will begin shipping in early Q2 2019. The price for a one unit starter kit system will start from £79/$99, with three and five device bundles also available for larger homes.

Kintell Kickstarter page to pre-order the devices

Key Features

- Self-subscribed habit programs help you to extend your independence Voice interaction - The device is voice interactive but is not always eavesdropping thereby protecting your privacy

About Kintell

Founded in 2017 and based in Cambridge, UK, Kintell is a smart health system for your home to meet the needs of older adults who wish to remain independent in their homes and be in control of their health as they age. Kintell has been created by hands-on co-development and testing with a wide range of dynamic adults over the age of 75. Kintell's purpose is to empower ageing users to proactively adopt healthy habits which have been scientifically proven to extend the years people spend in good health. In addition to this these habits also help to improve confidence to extend an older person's overall independence. Kintell was co-founded by Aaron Johnston, Zoe Morgan and Paul Hewitt. Aaron was previously head of product at Tech Will Save Us (another successful Kickstarter and Europe's "Hardware Startup of the Year") who create children's toys which teach the fundamentals of computer coding. He teamed up with Zoe Morgan and Paul Hewitt, who had recently had a successful exit from an elderly care provider; The Good Care Group (rated 'outstanding' by the Care Quality Commission). www.kintellhome.com