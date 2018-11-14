Capital for Colleagues plc - Portfolio Update

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: NEX / Sector: Investment

14 November 2018

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues' or the 'Company')

PORTFOLIO UPDATE - TG ENGINEERING LIMITED

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce a further investment into its existing portfolio company, TG Engineering Limited ('TGE').

TGE, which operates from a 20,000 sq. ft factory in Ferndown, near Poole in Dorset, manufactures precision machined, extremely high tolerance, steel and aluminium components for use in the aerospace and scientific industries.

Capital for Colleagues has made a further loan of GBP 150,000 to TGE to provide it with additional working capital. Capital for Colleagues currently has a 35% equity interest in TGE and outstanding loans of GBP 625,000 to that company.

Capital for Colleagues

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities.

The Company's joint venture, Castlefield Corporate Advisory Partners, educates and assists companies which are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

