

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Automaker Ford Motor Co. (F) and retail giant Walmart Inc. (WMT) said Wednesday that they are collaborating to explore delivery of grocery and other goods using self-driving vehicles.



The companies will partner with San Francisco-based delivery service Postmates to design a service for autonomous-vehicle delivery of goods.



As Postmates is already a partner of both Ford and Walmart, the companies noted that they will be able to utilize Postmates' infrastructure in the project.



Walmart noted that in Miami, Postmates serves as it's delivery partner and is already connected to Ford's digital platform.



Under a pilot program in Miami-Dade County, the companies will explore how to take advantage of self-driving vehicles to deliver everyday goods such as groceries, diapers, pet food and personal care items to customers.



Ford and Walmart intend to use research vehicles, designed to simulate an autonomous experience, to gather crucial data about consumer preferences for grocery delivery.



Walmart said it recently explored a small pilot project with Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG, GOOGL) Waymo self-driving car unit to start exploring how customers will want to use self-driving cars for their grocery shopping.



Meanwhile, Ford said in a separate statement that it is already collaborating with both national and local companies to understand how it can improve goods delivery through the use of self-driving vehicles, working to transport tacos, floral arrangements, dry cleaning and other items.



'Naturally, orders from a supermarket will tend to be larger and more varied than orders from a restaurant or dry cleaner. So we'll be exploring different vehicle configurations or modifications that we could make to meet people's needs, especially to accommodate perishable goods, or scenarios where our vehicles end up making multiple deliveries on a single trip,' Brian Wolf, Director of Business Development, Ford Autonomous Vehicles LLC said.



Wolf noted that customers have already responded positively to Walmart's grocery delivery option which uses the company's trained personal shoppers to select fresh produce and other groceries for orders that are then fulfilled through Postmates and its other delivery networks.



